Politics

Shadow minister suspended from Labour after complaint

By Press Association
Bambos Charalambous said he will ‘co-operate fully’ (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)
Bambos Charalambous said he will ‘co-operate fully’ (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)

Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous has been suspended by the party after a complaint about his conduct.

A formal complaint against the Enfield Southgate MP was made to Labour’s independent complaints process, the PA news agency understands, immediately triggering an investigation.

His party membership was administratively suspended within 24 hours, a move that means he will have the Labour whip removed in Westminster while the probe is carried out.

Mr Charalambous, who will sit as an independent in Parliament following the suspension, said he will “co-operate fully” with the process.

He tweeted: “I am aware that there is an allegation that requires investigation by the Labour Party.

“It is right and proper that process is allowed to take place. I will cooperate fully and play my full part.

“It is not appropriate to say anything further at this time.”

Mr Charalambous has also been stood down from his frontbench role on the shadow foreign affairs team, it is understood.

He has been contacted for comment.

Labour is not commenting on the nature or details of the complaint.

Mr Charalambous, a former solicitor, was first elected in his London constituency in 2017.

The 55-year-old held several posts on Sir Keir Starmer’s frontbench, including shadow minister for crime and then immigration, before being appointed shadow minister for the Middle East and North Africa in 2021.

His suspension comes just over a week after the party suspended MP Geraint Davies following allegations of sexual harassment made by a number of women.

Two formal complaints were subsequently submitted to Labour, including one by a sitting Labour MP, according to the Politico news website.

At the time of the initial claims, a Labour spokeswoman said: “These are incredibly serious allegations of completely unacceptable behaviour.

“We strongly encourage anyone with a complaint to come forward to the Labour Party’s investigation.

“Any complainant will have access to an independent support service who provide confidential and independent guidance and advice from external experts throughout the process.”

