Have I Got New For You jokes about recording on Friday after Johnson resignation

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Topical news comedy show Have I Got New For You has joked it needs to start recording episodes on Fridays, after Boris Johnson’s surprise resignation as an MP.

This week’s episode featured comedian Harry Hill as host – his first ever appearance on the show – and was recorded on Thursday.

The former PM announced on Friday he would be stepping down as an MP after accusing a Commons investigation into whether he misled Parliament over partygate of attempting to “drive me out”.

Perhaps we need to start recording the show on a Friday… — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) June 9, 2023

The announcement came shortly after 8pm, with Have I Got New For You set to air at 9pm.

Shortly after the news, the show’s Twitter account wrote: “Perhaps we need to start recording the show on a Friday…”

Comedian Richard Osman, who has previously guest hosted the show, expressed sympathy with those involved.

Tonight’s #HIGNFY is hosted by @HarryHill, with panellists @TheRealJackDee and @misszing joining Ian and Paul. BBC One at 9pm (also on iPlayer) pic.twitter.com/8qjJPr6dWE — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) June 9, 2023

“My thoughts and prayers with everyone who had to record ‘Have I Got News For You’ last night,” he said.

Friday’s episode saw Hill joined by comedian Jack Dee and editor-in-chief of Vice UK Zing Tsjeng, alongside regular team captains Ian Hislop and Paul Merton.

It followed a week of major news stories, including the fallout from Phillip Schofield’s secret, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s US trip, and the Duke of Sussex’s legal battle with the owners of the Daily Mirror.

Last year, the final regular episode of rival topical new programme Mock The Week aired amid similar political chaos in the UK.

I know there are bigger ramifications to the Prime Minister resigning but that has really messed up Mock the Week this week — Mock The Week (@MockTheWeek) October 20, 2022

The episode, which was aired after 17 years and 21 series, was not re-recorded despite the subsequent resignation of former prime minister Liz Truss.

Following the news about Ms Truss’s exit from Downing Street, the show’s official Twitter account tweeted: “I know there are bigger ramifications to the Prime Minister resigning but that has really messed up Mock the Week this week.”

Comedian Angela Barnes added: “Liz Truss has done some terrible things, but resigning the day after we record the last ever episode of Mock The Week is up there.”