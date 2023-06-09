UK tax system is ‘very progressive’, says Sunak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK tax system is ‘very progressive’, says Sunak

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made nearly £2 million through income and capital gains in 2021/22 (Carl Court/PA)
Rishi Sunak has insisted the UK’s tax system is “very progressive” as he brushed off questions about his own financial affairs.

The Prime Minister paid an effective rate of around 22% on his substantial income because the majority came from capital gains rather than earnings.

But Mr Sunak insisted the tax system was fair for lower earners, many of whom had been taken out of tax as a result of threshold increases since the Tories came to power in 2022.

The Prime Minister made nearly £2 million through income and capital gains in 2021/22.

His income from dividends was £172,415, and from capital gains was £1.6 million.

For that same financial year, he paid £432,493 in tax. Asked if the 22% effective rate on his income was fair, Mr Sunak told reporters: “Well, actually, what we’ve done is taken lots of those on the lowest pay out of paying any tax at all, because of the threshold increases, both for income tax and National Insurance.

“So if you look at real earnings: for those on the lowest pay over the last decade, what you’ve seen is that they’ve grown almost by 25%, in real terms after inflation over that period.

“So actually where our tax policy has been particularly focused is on those on the lowest incomes, and you can see that in their take-home pay over the past decade, since 2010.”

Pushed on the fairness question, given that the top rate of income tax is 45%, Mr Sunak said: “We have a very competitive tax system that has one of the highest national living wage rates in the Western world combined with the highest personal tax allowances in the G20, last time I checked.

“Which means those on the lowest incomes can earn more than anywhere else without paying a penny in tax. So actually it’s a very progressive tax system that we have in the UK.”

