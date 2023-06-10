UK will provide extra £16 million to flood-hit areas of Ukraine

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The UK will provide an extra £16 million of humanitarian aid to Ukraine after a dam collapsed in the south of the country.

Flooding caused by the destruction of the Kakhovka dam near Kherson has directly affected 32,000 people.

Ukraine has accused Russia of blowing up the dam.

The money consists of £10 million for the Red Cross Movement, £5 million for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and £1 million for the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

Boats, community water filters, water pumps and waders will be given to the war-torn country and are expected to arrive there next week.

Funding will support organisations that are helping people affected by the floods with rapid response equipment, shelter and essential supplies, as well as in areas affected by fighting and communities who have been displaced.

The money will also help the response to ongoing impacts from flooding including waterborne infectious diseases, loss of livelihoods and risks from landmines.

The announcement comes as water levels in Kherson continue to rise, with flooding spreading to other towns along the Dnipro River.

Its effects are expected to last for weeks and leave many in need of food, water and basic supplies.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said: “Flooding from the destruction of Kakhovka dam is having an untold impact on over 32,000 people living in Kherson, and thousands more in the surrounding area.

“The UK is leading the way in providing support to those desperately in need. Our funding is playing a vital role in helping Ukrainian services and aid organisations evacuate people and get help to those in need.

“We will continue to stand by Ukraine in dealing with this terrible incident.”

The money is on top of £220 million of existing humanitarian support which is allowing organisations such as the Ukraine Red Cross to help evacuate civilians affected by the flooding.

Alongside this, the UK-led Partnership Fund for a Resilient Ukraine has already delivered two specialist rescue boats, search and rescue equipment and trauma medicine to Kherson to assist the ongoing rescue operations by the State Emergency Services.

The UK has already given Ukraine £1.5 billion in economic and humanitarian support since the war began, the Government said.

The money has paid for the delivery of more than 11 million medical items as well as food supplies, ambulances and shelter kits.

Earlier this week the Foreign Secretary visited Ukraine to highlight the UK’s unwavering support for the country and its recovery.

While there he met President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv and discussed how best the UK will continue to support Ukraine against Russia’s aggression.

The UK is also set to host the Ukraine Recovery Conference later this month, which will bring governments and industry leaders together to develop a concerted multi-sector plan to help Ukraine to recover from Russia’s illegal invasion.