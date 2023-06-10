Labour ‘not taking anything for granted’ as campaigning begins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour ‘not taking anything for granted’ as campaigning begins

By Press Association
(left to right) Shadow work and pensions secretary Jonathan Ashworth, Danny Beales, Labour candidate and Shabana Mahmood, Labour party national campaign co-ordinator (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(left to right) Shadow work and pensions secretary Jonathan Ashworth, Danny Beales, Labour candidate and Shabana Mahmood, Labour party national campaign co-ordinator (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Labour’s candidate in the Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election is “not taking anything for granted”, as the party launched its campaign to win Boris Johnson’s old seat.

The party’s campaign co-ordinator, Shabana Mahmood, and shadow work and pensions secretary Jonathan Ashworth, were in the area on Saturday to begin campaigning less than 24 hours after the former prime minister quit as the constituency MP.

The party needs to overturn a majority of just over 7,000 to win the formerly safe Conservative seat that is becoming increasingly marginal.

The frontbenchers addressed a group of about 20 canvassers, including shadow solicitor general Andy Slaughter, before the team began knocking on doors of streets lined with suburban semi-detached houses in Hillingdon, west London.

Some passing drivers tooted their horns in support while at least one could be heard shouting “Vote Conservative”.

Ms Mahmood had launched the party’s campaign in the former Mid-Bedfordshire seat of ex-culture secretary Nadine Dorries earlier in the day, and joked she will be adding Selby to her “by-election tour” following the resignation of close Johnson ally Nigel Adams.

Danny Beales, who is trying to wrestle the Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat from the Conservatives, told activists he will be a “full time local MP living here all year round” if he wins.

Boris Johnson resigns as an MP
Danny Beales is Labour candidate for the Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency (Andrew Matthews/PA)

He added to the PA news agency that he is “not taking anything for granted”.

He went on: “I think people are telling us that they’re pretty fed up, whether they voted Labour or Conservative last time, they feel the country is not working.

“I definitely think we’re in with a shot, we just need to get out there, speak to as many people as we can and make the case that I would be a great full-time MP and we need change, a new government too.

“I think mostly the sense for the last 10 years was, we haven’t had a local MP, there hasn’t been an advice surgery where you can go and see your MP.

“You may write, you may get a response, you might not.”

Boris Johnson resigns as an MP
Activists started campaigning on Saturday (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Ms Mahmood said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has “lost control” of his party and is “too weak” to unite the Conservatives, before accusing Boris Johnson of showing “disdain” to his former constituents.

Speaking to Sky News, she added: “People here care about the cost of living, the Tories care about themselves.”

When asked whether winning the Mid-Bedfordshire and Selby and Ainsty by-elections would be a “tall order”, she said the party is “fighting for every vote”.

She also said she would be a “billionaire” if she had £1 for every time a journalist had asked her whether Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey have had discussions about an unofficial pact.

She went on: “We need MPs who are going to be the voice of their areas in Parliament, not treating their MP title as a plaything to do damage to their Tory prime minister.

“It is clear that these resignations and these by-elections are designed to do maximum damage to this Tory prime minister.

Boris Johnson resigns as an MP
Danny Beales is the Labour candidate (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“This (Boris Johnson) is not a man who cares about anything other than Boris Johnson.

“What we care about is the voters of Uxbridge, he has shown disdain for the voters of Uxbridge.”

Mr Ashworth told PA Labour is not “remotely complacent” about winning the by-election or a general election.

But he said he can “just sense” that people have had enough of the Conservatives.

He added: “We are going to be campaigning hard for every single vote here.

“This campaign here is about 13 years of economic failure by the Conservatives, 13 years of driving our NHS into the ground, 13 years of failing to give young people good jobs and opportunities to get on to the housing ladder, and it’s about the complete mess the Tories made of the economy last year, putting a bomb under the economy.

“Labour is not remotely complacent, not remotely complacent, because we are working hard to win the trust of the people, but I do just sense that people have had enough of the Conservatives.

“People are fed up of nothing working in this country.

“In many ways this is a last-gasp government. Rishi Sunak is asking the British people to pay the price of 13 years of their economic failure.”

