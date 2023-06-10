Freeze in DWP’s housing support increasing risk of homelessness – minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Freeze in DWP’s housing support increasing risk of homelessness – minister

By Press Association
Housing Minister Paul McLennan has written to the DWP calling for an increase in local housing allowance rates (Jane Barlow/PA)
Housing Minister Paul McLennan has written to the DWP calling for an increase in local housing allowance rates (Jane Barlow/PA)

A freeze on housing support for private tenants “substantially increases” the risk of homelessness, a Scottish Government minister has said.

Housing Minister Paul McLennan has written to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) calling for an increase in local housing allowance rates, which are used to calculate universal credit payments for private tenants.

It has been frozen in cash terms since 2020 and the freeze is due to continue into 2024.

Last year the Scottish Government handed £84.1 million to local authorities to support people with housing costs.

Mr McLennan said: “Three successive years of freezing local housing allowance rates is making the private rented sector simply unaffordable for many households.

“While we have taken action within our powers to put a cap on in-tenancy rises, new rents are continuing to rise in many areas.

“This means private rented housing becomes increasingly less accessible to low-income households, and substantially increases their risk of homelessness.

“It is unacceptable that the UK Government’s welfare system is not able to support people.

“Freezing these rates works against the efforts of the Scottish Government to tackle poverty and homelessness.”

The SNP minister said the issue also meant displaced people from Ukraine struggled to find private tenancies.

He continued: “I have urged the Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride to end the rate freeze.

“If we did not have to spend so much mitigating the impact of UK Government welfare reforms, we could invest further in anti-poverty actions.”

A UK Government spokesperson said: “We’re helping ease the pressure of rising rents by maintaining 2020’s £1 billion boost to Local Housing Allowance rates, providing more than a million people with an extra £600 a year on average.

“This is on top of significant cost-of-living support which is providing households across the UK with around £3,300 this year. The UK government is also giving an extra £82 million to help people in Scotland with essential costs”

