Lib Dems to kick-start Mid-Bedfordshire by-election campaign after Dorries’ exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Lib Dems to kick-start Mid-Bedfordshire by-election campaign after Dorries’ exit

By Press Association
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey will visit Mid-Bedfordshire on Monday (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey will visit Mid-Bedfordshire on Monday (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Sir Ed Davey will kick-start the Liberal Democrat campaign in Mid-Bedfordshire as his party bids to pull off a shock victory in Nadine Dorries’ seat following her resignation.

The Lib Dems see the constituency as a winnable target after having achieved massive swings to take so-called Blue Wall seats in the south of England where Conservative support has traditionally been strong.

Former cabinet minister Sir Ed will use his visit on Monday to declare the constituency “a close race” between his outfit and an “out of touch” Tory Party.

Ms Dorries, who won 60% of the vote at the 2019 general election to secure a 24,000 majority, quit as an MP on Friday ahead of Boris Johnson’s resignation honours being released.

The former culture secretary has blamed her second job workload as a broadcaster and newspaper columnist for wanting to leave the Commons immediately.

She had already announced that she did not plan to contest the next election.

Ms Dorries was reportedly one of a number of Tory MPs, including Nigel Adams and Sir Alok Sharma, who were put forward for a peerage by Mr Johnson — who also has resigned from Westminster — but did not feature in the published list.

Sir Ed’s visit to her constituency comes after a host of Conservative MPs spent the weekend campaigning in Mid-Bedfordshire as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s party looks to retain the seat.

Tory chairman Greg Hands on Sunday posted pictures of himself campaigning in the area ahead of what he predicted would be a “keenly contested” by-election.

Labour campaign co-ordinator Shabana Mahmood also visited over the weekend, posting on Saturday that “only” her party could “turn the page on the Tories and their 13 years of failure”.

The Lib Dems came third in the seat in 2019 and would need a swing of 23.6% to win in a by-election.

In June 2022, the party won the seat of Tiverton & Honiton from the Conservatives on a swing of 29.9%.

Sir Ed said: “The British public have had enough of the endless Conservative party sleaze and scandal.

“Next month, people across Bedfordshire have the chance to finally get rid of this chaotic sham of a Government.

Boris Johnson resigns as an MP
Labour has already started campaigning in Boris Johnson’s Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“Mid-Bedfordshire will be a close race between the Liberal Democrats and an out-of-touch Conservative Party.

“This Conservative Government is taking people for granted; from spiralling mortgage rates, to record NHS waiting lists and sewage in rivers.”

As well as speaking to voters, Sir Ed will inspect a river which his party said is at risk of sewage discharges by Anglian Water.

The date for the by-election has yet to be set, with a “writ”, a motion giving between 21 and 27 working days for a vote to be held, yet to be moved.

The Tories face three forthcoming by-elections after Ms Dorries, Mr Johnson and Mr Adams, MP for Selby and Ainsty, resigned within 24 hours of each other.

Campaigning in Mr Johnson’s Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat in west London has already started, with Ms Mahmood and shadow work and pensions secretary Jonathan Ashworth in the area on Saturday to support candidate Danny Beales.

Even before the former British leader’s resignation, Labour had his seat marked as one its top targets ahead of the next general election, which is expected to be held next year.

The Tories are defending a 7,000 majority in Uxbridge and a 20,000 cushion in Mr Adams’ constituency.

Mr Adams has vowed to help return a Tory MP in the by-election he has triggered in his North Yorkshire seat.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]