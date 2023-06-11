No clear basis for accepting Albanian asylum claims, cross-party MPs say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

No clear basis for accepting Albanian asylum claims, cross-party MPs say

By Press Association
More than a quarter of the 45,755 people who crossed the English Channel in small boats 2022 were Albanian (Gareth Fuller/PA)
More than a quarter of the 45,755 people who crossed the English Channel in small boats 2022 were Albanian (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Albanian migrants to the UK are unlikely to be at risk in their own country or require asylum, a cross-party group of MPs has found.

However, more needs to be done to support the Albanian victims of people smuggling, especially women, the Home Affairs Select Committee said.

In a report published on Monday focusing on Albania, the committee said there was no clear basis for the UK to accept thousands of asylum applications from Albanian citizens.

It comes after migration data revealed more than a quarter of the 45,755 people who crossed the English Channel in small boats in 2022 were Albanian, most of whom made an asylum claim.

The number of Albanians making the channel crossing in small boats rose from 800 in 2021 to 12,301 last year.

Labour chair of the committee Dame Diana Johnson MP said: “Such a substantial sudden increase in asylum claims from a seemingly peaceful country understandably raised concerns.

“While it is important that questions are asked and lessons are learnt, it is clear that the immigration picture is not static and will continue to evolve.

“New challenges are likely to continue to emerge and it is important that the UK improves its overall approach to asylum, rather than focus on one country.”

The committee said the main driver of migration from Albania was economic and recommended the Government promote seasonal work visas in agriculture and construction to give more Albanians the opportunity to come to the UK without making unauthorised channel crossings.

The committee also said that while claims for political asylum “should not normally be entertained”, there are “unquestionably cases of Albanian citizens being trafficked to the UK”.

It said appropriate safeguards must be in place before any victims of trafficking are returned to Albania and also recommended the UK maintain strong links with the country’s government.

Dame Diana added: “Changes in migration will inevitably place strain on any system, but the Government must do much more to ensure it can better handle these stresses.

“Most importantly, it must improve the speed of decision-making and clear the backlog as we set out in our Channel crossings report in 2022. We expect the Home Office to set out how it plans to achieve this.

“People will continue to be attracted to the UK from Albania while it continues to offer job opportunities and higher wages.

“The UK should look at how access to work visa schemes can be improved to fill our skills or staffing gaps while offering Albanian nationals a route to higher income, benefiting both nations.”

A Home Office spokeswoman said: “This Government’s priority is stopping the boats.

“Last year, 28% of those who arrived by small boat to the UK were from Albania — a safe European country and Nato ally — placing further strain on our asylum system.

“We’ve worked closely with the Albanian government to disrupt criminal gangs and deter illegal migration.

“In the five months to the end of May, Albanian small boat arrivals are down 90% on last year and we have returned 1,800 illegal migrants and foreign criminals back to Albania.

“Thanks to changes to our asylum system, we have gone from accepting one in five Albanian asylum claims to just one in 50, in line with other European countries.

“We will carefully consider the report and respond in due course.”

