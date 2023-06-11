Government price tag for making tax digital has ballooned, report warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Government price tag for making tax digital has ballooned, report warns

By Press Association
The official auditors said that the final bill is currently expected to be £1.3 billion (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The official auditors said that the final bill is currently expected to be £1.3 billion (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The credibility of the Government’s plans to allow people to file their taxes digitally has been undermined by repeated delays and a bill that has increased about sixfold, the National Audit Office has said.

The official auditors said that the final bill is currently expected to be £1.3 billion, an increase of more than £1 billion from earlier estimates.

In 2016, HM Revenue and Customs had set aside £226 million for the programme, which would modernise its VAT, income tax self-assessment and corporation tax systems.

The NAO also found that the overall cost to the Government, and the extra costs that taxpayers themselves would face, “would have exceeded the forecast additional tax revenue”.

But HMRC excluded some of these costs from its reports, or relegated them to the footnotes.

It said that HMRC did not think the omissions of costs to taxpayers would have led to any decisions being taken differently.

Decision-makers knew about the costs ahead of some key decisions, it said.

The NAO also highlighted that the Government had initially set a target to make tax digital by 2020. In December last year this timetable was pushed back for the fourth time.

This had been affected by several events, including Covid-19 and Brexit, the NAO said.

NAO boss Gareth Davies said: “The repeated delays and rephasing of Making Tax Digital have undermined the programme’s credibility and increased its costs.

“They put at risk the support of taxpayers and delivery partners, including those who are essential to the programme succeeding.

“Our audit identified the omission of significant costs from some business cases. It is obviously important that business cases for major programmes such as this contain all the relevant information to support decision-making.

“HMRC’s plan to digitalise the tax system has the potential to improve the system’s efficiency and effectiveness.

“It has made some recent progress on VAT but it has not yet tackled the most complex elements of the programme and significant delivery risks remain.”

HMRC said: “A project of this scale naturally comes with challenges, but Making Tax Digital (MTD) will deliver a strong return on investment for the taxpayer. We have always been wholly transparent about costs for business.

“We remain committed to ensuring that free software will be available for those with the simplest tax affairs. This is reflected in our estimates.

“Making Tax Digital is an important part of the transformation of the UK tax system. MTD has already made it easier for businesses to get their VAT right by helping them reduce errors and freeing up time to help them to grow.

“We are committed to bringing the same benefits to self assessment customers.”

