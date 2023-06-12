Sunak steps up call for UK to lead on AI regulation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business UK and abroad

Sunak steps up call for UK to lead on AI regulation

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak has warned against the risks posed by artificial intelligence (Danny Lawson/PA)
Artificial intelligence (AI) has the power to transform work and public services but measures are needed to protect against the “extreme risks” it could pose, Rishi Sunak has said.

The Prime Minister wants the UK to be home to a global AI regulator and it will host a major summit on the issue in the autumn.

The Prime Minister said there was a concern about the impact on jobs and a “risk of misuse” by “bad actors”, as well as the potential for the technology to act in ways its creators had not expected.

Mr Sunak was speaking alongside Google DeepMind’s boss, Demis Hassabis, a government adviser on AI, who was among industry experts to sign a statement saying that “mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority”.

It compared the potential risks from the technology to pandemics and nuclear war.

Asked if he believed there was an existential risk, Mr Sunak said there was a concern about the impact on jobs and a “risk of misuse”.

“People have always used technology to do bad things, that’s not a new thing, we just need to be alert to that,” he said in a speech to open London Tech Week.

Then there was “capability overhang” where the technology is capable of things which its creators did not envisage.

That leads to “a space where people are talking about very significant risks that some would call existential, others would say alongside things like pandemics or nuclear war”.

“And that’s obviously concerning. And that’s why I think it’s important that we put guardrails in place to make sure that we develop and exploit this technology in a way that’s safe, and that is secure,” the Prime Minister added.

Mr Sunak said the technology could be useful across the economy with “every job essentially having AI as the co-pilot” and had the potential to transform public services.

Mr Hassabis said: “In the situation where there’s a high degree of uncertainty, but huge potential impact either way, I think the only the right way to proceed is with the precautionary principle.

“Proceed with exceptional care, be optimistic about what we can do with the opportunities, and use things like the scientific method to study and carefully analyse these systems as they get increasingly more powerful in the future.”

Speaking at London Tech Week, Mr Sunak suggested that British company chiefs were less ambitious than their counterparts in California.

“Fundamentally, it requires entrepreneurs to just keep going, to be not content with building the £100 million business and then the £1 billion business but just to keep growing.

“That, I found in California, is very much the attitude, the sky is the limit. Everyone thinks they can create a 100 billion-dollar company and actually changing that culture is tough for government to do.”

Mr Sunak, who is under pressure from within the Tory party to curb net migration, defended having a visa system open to tech entrepreneurs.

