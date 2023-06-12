Bank policymaker says further interest rate rises ‘cannot be ruled out’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business UK and abroad

Bank policymaker says further interest rate rises ‘cannot be ruled out’

By Press Association
A Bank of England policymaker has said that further interest rate rises “cannot be ruled out” amid decades-high inflation in the UK (PA)
Further interest rate rises “cannot be ruled out” amid decades-high inflation in the UK, a Bank of England policymaker said.

Jonathan Haskel, writing in The Scotsman, spoke of the “difficult judgments” the Bank has to make to bring inflation down to its 2% target.

The economist, an external member of the nine-person Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), reiterated that the role of the Bank is to ensure inflation does not become embedded in the economy and that prices stop spiralling.

“Things look better than a few months ago”, he wrote.

“Since October last year, inflation has fallen from 11.1% to 8.7%, and we expect it to be around 5% by the end of this year.

“But inflation remains much too high.”

Bank of England policymaker and economics professor Jonathan Haskel (PA)

Mr Haskel acknowledged that higher interest rates lead to higher borrowing costs, such as on mortgages and business loans, at a time when the price of essentials is rising rapidly, adding: “We understand that will be difficult for some people and it’s an important consideration in our policy decisions.”

It comes after the MPC hiked the UK interest rate to 4.5% last month, the 12th increase in a row since rates began rising in December 2021.

British bank HSBC UK temporarily withdrew mortgage rates available via broker services on Thursday after facing high levels of demand as homeowners looked to lock down fixed-rate deals before rates rise further.

Mr Haskel said the MPC’s decision-making has been made harder by the fact there is no “similar experience from the recent past to draw on”.

Inflation has not reached the recent high levels since the 1970s and 1980s, before the Bank of England became independent and the MPC’s inflation target was introduced.

It followed fellow policymaker Huw Pill admitting the Bank’s economic forecasting models have led to mistakes over its inflation expectations, which have been too low.

Mr Haskel added: “My own view is that it’s important we continue to lean against the risks of inflation momentum, and therefore that further increases in interest rates cannot be ruled out.”

