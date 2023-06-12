Channel crossings reach highest daily total in 2023 so far

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Channel crossings reach highest daily total in 2023 so far

By Press Association
More than 600 people crossed the English Channel in small boats in the highest number on a single day so far this year, new figures show (Yui Mok/PA)
More than 600 people crossed the English Channel in small boats in the highest number on a single day so far this year, new figures show (Yui Mok/PA)

More than 600 people crossed the English Channel in small boats in the highest number on a single day so far this year, new figures show.

Some 616 people were detected on Sunday, according to Home Office figures released on Monday, passing this year’s previous high of 497 on Saturday April 22.

It means the number of crossings in 2023 now stands at a provisional total of 8,313, compared with around 10,000 at the same point last year.

The number who made the crossing in 2022 reached a record 45,755, prompting Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to make tackling small boat crossings a priority for his Government this year.

Twelve boats were detected crossing the Channel on Sunday, which suggests an average of around 51 people per boat.

A Downing Street spokesman said the numbers “fluctuate on any given day”, adding that when Mr Sunak referred recently to crossings having fallen 20%, he was talking about “a five-month average reduction” rather than a snapshot figure.

POLITICS Migrants
(PA Graphics)

“We do know that number of crossings fluctuates; equally we know that, on average, the enhanced work with our French counterparts means that you are now more likely to be intercepted and stopped if you attempt to make a crossing than succeed in crossing the Channel,” the spokesman continued.

“There is a great deal of work going on which is stopping these criminal gangs in their tracks.

“But, clearly, crossings are continuing and that is because we have not been able to put in place our full plans; and obviously there is a great deal of work across Government to that end.”

The figures come on the day a report by a cross-party group of MPs suggested Albanian migrants to the UK are unlikely to be at risk in their own country or require asylum.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak onboard Border Agency cutter HMC Seeker during a visit to Dover earlier this month
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak onboard Border Agency cutter HMC Seeker during a visit to Dover earlier this month (PA)

However, more needs to be done to support the Albanian victims of people-smuggling, especially women, the Home Affairs Select Committee said.

The committee added there is no clear basis for the UK to accept thousands of asylum applications from Albanian citizens.

Migration data previously revealed that more than a quarter of the 45,755 people who crossed the English Channel in small boats in 2022 were Albanian, most of whom made an asylum claim.

The number has dropped sharply in the first few months of 2023, however.

Downing Street welcomed a policy change by TikTok that has reportedly contributed to the drop.

The video platform has started blocking posts advertising small boat crossings.

Rishi Sunak’s official spokesman said: “I think we have rightly been clear to social media companies that they do have a responsibility to take down posts and we welcome action from them to counter some of the posts which have been reported.

“Obviously, this is part of the cumulative work that we are taking which is helping to have an impact.”

Stephen Kinnock MP, Labour’s shadow immigration minister, said: “With the weather improving and the number of crossings increasing, Rishi Sunak needs to roll up his sleeves and start doing the hard graft, rather than ploughing on with the headline-chasing, government-by-gimmick approach which landed him in this mess in the first place.

“In short, he needs to stop the boast and start stopping the boats.

“Labour has a comprehensive five-point plan to defeat the criminal smuggler gangs, end the dangerous crossings, clear the growing asylum backlog and fix an asylum system broken by the Conservatives.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]