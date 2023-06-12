Unaccompanied child refugees to be given professional guardians in Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Unaccompanied child refugees in Scotland will be given a professional guardian when arriving in the country.

The Scottish Government has provided £1 million for the Guardianship Scotland service in 2022/23 to support children seeking asylum or who have been trafficked.

It will see children accompanied by professionals, known as guardians, help them make choices and listen to their experiences.

Aberlour Children’s Charity and the Scottish Refugee Council have been awarded the contract, with a further £1 million to be provided annual for the next two years.

Launching the service, Natalie Don, minister for children and young people, said: “It is a privilege to help launch this new guardianship service, which is another example of how Scotland is offering a welcoming environment to people arriving in our country.

“Arriving alone can have a devastating and lasting impact on the lives of children and young people – so it is vitally important for them to be given access to the care and support they need to help them adjust to their new life here.

“I look forward to working with the Scottish Refugee Council and Aberlour to ensure that we are getting it right for all of the young people in need of our support.”

Catriona MacSween, head of Guardianship Scotland, said: “It is wonderful that we can continue to deliver the excellent service.

“It is testament to the commitment and fantastic work of our guardians who work closely with local authorities and many other organisations to support unaccompanied children and young people.

“Asylum-seeking children and victims of trafficking arrive in Scotland alone, confused and scared, having been through unimaginable trauma.

“We are so pleased that our work has been recognised and we can continue to help them.”