Politics

Berlusconi made ‘huge impact’ on Italian politics, says No 10

By Press Association
Former prime minister Gordon Brown with Silvio Berlusconi (PA)
Former prime minister Gordon Brown with Silvio Berlusconi (PA)

Silvio Berlusconi made a “huge impact” on Italian politics, Downing Street said amid tributes to the former prime minister.

Italy’s longest-serving premier and media mogul has died aged 86, it was confirmed on Monday.

His political career was also marked by scandals over his sex-fuelled parties and allegations of corruption.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman offered a short tribute to the former Italian leader, saying: “Silvio Berlusconi made a huge impact on Italian politics over several decades and our thoughts are with the Italian people and his family.”

Italian news agency LaPresse reported Mr Berlusconi’s death after he was taken to hospital on Friday for the second time in months to be treated for chronic leukaemia.

G8 and G20 summits
Former prime minister David Cameron with Mr Berlusconi (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Berlusconi had previously been taken to hospital in Milan on April 5 with a lung infection stemming from the disease, said Dr Alberto Zangrillo, his personal doctor.

He had suffered over the years from heart ailments and prostate cancer, and was also treated in hospital after a Covid-19 infection in 2020.

His three stints in office made him a familiar figure on the world stage and in Britain, with Mr Berlusconi working with multiple British prime ministers including Sir Tony Blair, Gordon Brown and David Cameron.

Tony Blair meets Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi
Sir Tony Blair shakes hands with Mr Berlusconi (PA)

In a statement, Sir Tony said: “Silvio was a larger than life figure with whom I worked closely for several years as Prime Minister. I know he was controversial for many but for me he was a leader whom I found capable, shrewd and, most important, true to his word.

“He was an ally on many occasions in European Councils, fiercely protective of Italy’s interests but always looking for a practical solution to a tricky problem.

“In particular, I will never forget his personal support for our Olympics bid in 2005 which successfully brought us the 2012 Olympic Games. My deep condolences to his family.”

