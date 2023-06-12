Yousaf ‘sees no reason’ to suspend Sturgeon despite calls to do so

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

First Minister Humza Yousaf has said he “sees no reason” to suspend his predecessor from the SNP despite her arrest on Sunday.

Nicola Sturgeon was interviewed for almost seven hours by detectives in relation to the probe into the SNP’s finances before being released without charge pending further investigation.

Ms Sturgeon later said in a post online she was innocent of any wrongdoing.

But speaking to the BBC on Monday, Mr Yousaf said he would not be suspending Ms Sturgeon from the party and would treat her the same as former treasurer Colin Beattie, and former chief executive – Ms Sturgeon’s husband – Peter Murrell, who were also arrested and released without charge in relation to the probe.

“I will do what I believe is right to the values of natural justice,” he said.

“Nicola Sturgeon, like Colin Beattie, like Peter Murrell, was released without charge.

“Therefore, I see no reason for their membership to be suspended.”

With SNP parliamentarians calling on Ms Sturgeon to resign the whip, however, Mr Yousaf added: “There is no pressure on her to do so from me or the SNP.”

When asked about previous instances of the SNP suspending elected representatives while investigations took place, Mr Yousaf said he could “only account for decisions” taken by him, and not those by previous leaders.

Michelle Thomson said the former first minister should resign the whip (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Speaking to Moray Firth Radio on Monday, Mr Yousaf also spoke about how the arrest had impacted him saying it was “personally quite painful”.

“I’ve spoken about my longstanding friendship with Nicola Sturgeon over many years and I know that it’s been a difficult day for her and a difficult day for our party and for those that know Nicola Sturgeon, as I have done for well over 15 years,” he added.

“What I will say is that I’ve got to separate that out from the role as First Minister, and that role as First Minister makes it incumbent on me to make sure I don’t intervene or comment on a live police investigation.”

The First Minister said, however, he has not spoken to Ms Sturgeon and that they do not discuss the police investigation when they do speak.

Ash Regan, left, was beaten to the SNP leadership by Humza Yousaf, centre, earlier this year (Andrew Milligan/PA)

In the hours after the arrest, Mr Yousaf, who took over the helm of the SNP in March, has come under pressure to suspend his predecessor until the end of the investigation.

Speaking to the PA news agency on Monday, as he campaigned in Hamilton, Labour leader Anas Sarwar said: “Ultimately, that’s a matter for the SNP, but if you look at previous incidents that are similar, then those individuals have been suspended.

“The question is for Humza Yousaf, is he strong enough to take action? Or is he too weak to take action?

“That’s a decision for them, what I’m more interested in is the fact that we now have an incompetent and dysfunctional SNP Government, a Government now famed for secrecy, for cover-up and economic instability and incompetence.”

As well as from the opposition parties at Holyrood – with Scottish Tory chairman Craig Hoy pushing for Ms Sturgeon to be suspended – pressure has also come from within the SNP ranks for Ms Sturgeon to resign the whip.

SNP MSP Michelle Thomson also suggested Ms Sturgeon should resign the party whip – saying she had had to do this when she was an MP despite not being “personally under investigation” and “certainly not arrested”.

Ms Thomson stressed she was a “strong believer in natural justice”, including the presumption of innocence until proven guilty in court.

But speaking about Ms Sturgeon said: “The processes set up by the SNP under her leadership were clear.

“Some eight years ago, when an MP, I was required to resign the SNP whip although I was never personally under investigation and was certainly not arrested.

“After careful consideration, I feel the right thing for the former first minister to do is to resign the SNP whip.

“This is not because she doesn’t deserve to be treated as innocent until proven guilty, she does, but because her values should be consistent.”

Former leadership candidate Ash Regan said Ms Sturgeon should consider resigning from the party.

Humza Yousaf said he would not suspend his predecessor (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“I think that Nicola should perhaps consider voluntarily resigning her SNP membership until this can be cleared up.”

Quitting would “reaffirm (Ms Sturgeon’s) commitment to the principles of the party”, she added.

Asked if Ms Sturgeon should be suspended from the party, Ms Regan said her successor as SNP leader and First Minister, Mr Yousaf, may already be considering such a move, adding: “Accountability in these type of situations is really important.”

“I think he should consider (suspending her),” she told the Good Morning Scotland radio programme.

“I would caveat that, and I think she no doubt will be considering whether she should resign from the party at the moment.”

Operation Branchform – the name of the police investigation into the party’s finances – has also resulted in the arrests of former SNP chief executive – Ms Sturgeon’s husband – Peter Murrell as well as the party’s then treasurer Colin Beattie.

Both men were also released without charge pending further investigation.

Following Mr Murrell’s arrest, officers searched the home in Uddingston, South Lanarkshire, that he shares with Ms Sturgeon, setting up a police tent in their front garden, as well as the party’s Edinburgh headquarters.

No such search was conducted on the home following Ms Sturgeon’s arrest and there were no obvious signs of activity at the home on Monday morning.