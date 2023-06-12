Tax cuts without lower inflation is ‘betrayal’ of Thatcher, says minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Tax cuts without lower inflation is ‘betrayal’ of Thatcher, says minister

By Press Association
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said inflation would have to fall before the Government could cut taxes (Danny Lawson/PA)
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said inflation would have to fall before the Government could cut taxes (Danny Lawson/PA)

Tax cuts must wait until inflation has come down, a Cabinet minister has said amid renewed calls by backbenchers for lower taxes.

In a speech to a conference in London, Gillian Keegan said cutting taxes without ensuring “sound money” and “fiscal discipline” was “fairytale economics”.

She said: “Whilst lower taxes are at the heart of Conservative economic thinking – Margaret Thatcher never thought that the way to achieve a low-tax economy was by dramatically increasing public sector debt and borrowing.

“She knew that you had to deal with inflation first otherwise every tax cut or spending pledge would simply be eaten by inflation.”

Her comments at the Margaret Thatcher Conference, organised by the centre-right Centre for Policy Studies think tank, came days after Boris Johnson hit out at repeated tax hikes as he resigned from the Commons while other senior Tories such as Sir John Redwood renewed their calls for tax cuts.

Aligning herself with the legacy of Margaret Thatcher in what some have seen as a precursor to a future leadership bid, Ms Keegan added: “Financing expensive projects or pursuing only the tax cuts element without sound money and fiscal discipline is fairytale economics.

“Forget that simple lesson, and we forget Thatcherism.

“Plus, selectively choosing bits of the legacy, and dressing it up as Thatcherism, is a betrayal of her great legacy. It’s not enough to look the part, you need to play the part, understanding how the real economy works to deliver real, lasting change.”

The Education Secretary also used her speech to describe her own journey into politics, growing up in a Labour-supporting working-class family in Knowsley, Merseyside, and working in a car factory but deciding to vote Conservative in 1987.

She said: “I learned what not to do when I saw how militant trade unions downed tools at the drop of a hat in protest to any changes required to remain competitive against global threats. This had the entirely predictable result of closing that factory some years later with the loss of many jobs.

“I learned that you need to make the sums add up. I learned that to expand, or gain new markets, you need to have the fundamentals in place, building on strong foundations.

“To me, that’s the true legacy of Margaret Thatcher. Sound money, and solid economic foundations.”

She went on to attack education unions over their rejection of the Government’s pay offer, accusing them of focusing on their own “narrow interests” and consistently blocking attempts to improve standards in education.

After intensive talks with the education unions, the Government offered teachers a £1,000 one-off payment for the current school year (2022/23) and an average 4.5% rise for staff next year.

But all four education unions rejected the offer and are planning renewed strike action in the autumn.

Ms Keegan said: “It’s clear to me our teachers do a fantastic job. Without mine – Mr Ashcroft – I wouldn’t have been standing here today.

“But if we don’t get inflation down then we will all suffer – teachers, parents, children. It’s a spiral that makes us all poorer, but it appears that some unions are more focused on their narrow interests and not our wider well-being as a society.

“Sadly, this isn’t new. From phonics to academies, SATs to inspections, they have constantly resisted the steps that have driven up standards and improved life chances for our children.”

