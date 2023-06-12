Boris Johnson formally quits as an MP under archaic process

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boris Johnson formally quits as an MP under archaic process

By Press Association
Former prime minister Boris Johnson (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Former prime minister Boris Johnson (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Boris Johnson has formally resigned as an MP under the archaic process of being appointed to be Steward and Bailiff of the Three Hundreds of Chiltern.

The move follows the former prime minister’s dramatic resignation announcement last week, in protest at his trimmed-down honours list and expected ruling by a parliamentary committee that he lied to MPs over partygate.

But he technically remained an MP until his exit from Parliament was formally triggered on Monday, when Chancellor Jeremy Hunt appointed him to the historical position – which in modern times has been used to facilitate the resignations of MPs.

“The Chancellor of the Exchequer has this day appointed Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson to be Steward and Bailiff of the Three Hundreds of Chiltern,” the Treasury said.

Elected MPs are in theory unable to resign and must become disqualified if they wish to quit Westminster while Parliament is sitting.

Holding the Chiltern Hundreds or the Manor of Northstead titles immediately disqualifies a person by law from being an MP and therefore removes them from the House of Commons.

Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries and ex-minister Nigel Adams also said they were standing down as MPs after Downing Street published Mr Johnson’s resignation honours list on Friday without their names.

Mr Johnson’s camp accused Rishi Sunak of having “secretly blocked” their peerages, amid a public slanging match between the current and former prime ministers.

Mr Adams pipped Mr Johnson to the post with his formal resignation on Monday, with Mr Hunt naming him the Steward and Bailiff of the Manor of Northstead minutes before the ex-prime minister’s appointment.

The arcane title held by Mr Adams alternates with the Hundreds.

He will likely only stay in the position briefly until Ms Dorries takes it on to formally quit.

Parliament’s website says: “The Steward and Bailiffs of the Chiltern Hundreds and of the Manor of Northstead were positions traditionally paid for by the Crown.

“In modern times they are unpaid, formal titles that are applied for when an MP needs to disqualify themselves from the Commons.

“An elected MP has no right to resign: unless they die or are expelled they must become disqualified if they wish to retire before the end of a Parliament.

“By law, taking on one of these titles immediately bars a person from being an MP.”

