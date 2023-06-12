Cleverly asks Bryant to withdraw ‘Chinese stooge’ claim amid row over Beijing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cleverly asks Bryant to withdraw ‘Chinese stooge’ claim amid row over Beijing

By Press Association
James Cleverly asked Chris Bryant to withdraw his comments (Ben Birchall/PA)
A Labour MP has accused the Foreign Secretary of being a “Chinese stooge” over a possible trip to the country after his ministerial colleague was sanctioned by Beijing.

James Cleverly asked Chris Bryant to withdraw the “discourteous” and inaccurate” comment during an angry exchange before the Commons Foreign Affairs Select Committee.

The minister was being questioned by MPs on a wide range of issues including a visit he is reportedly expected to take to Beijing, when Mr Bryant suggested: “China plays the tune and you dance.”

It comes after security minister Mr Tugendhat, one of the most vocal critics of the Chinese government in Parliament, was banned from entering the country in 2021.

Asked whether he would consider taking his Foreign Office colleague with him on any trip to Beijing, Mr Cleverly replied: “The idea that the Foreign Secretary interacting with another government is anything other than my duty and my responsibility is nonsense. It is literally my job.”

“You’re just a Chinese stooge then. You just do what they want … You’ve said because China has sanctioned some MPs, you wouldn’t be prepared to take them.”

“I don’t take ministers on visits with me,” the minister replied.

Mr Cleverly accused the MP of deploying a “nice headline” without evidence to back it up and called on him to withdraw it.

“The fact is it’s the job of Foreign Secretary to engage with foreign governments, including ones we disagree with,” he said.

“Unless you can give evidence to back up your assertion, I would suggest politely that you withdraw it because it is not just inaccurate, it is also really quite, I think, discourteous.”

Political discourse surrounding China has grown heated in recent months amid disputes over the right approach to an increasingly assertive Beijing.

The Foreign Secretary has adopted a less hawkish stance towards the country than some in his party would like.

Chris Bryant
Chris Bryant accused the Foreign Secretary of being a ‘Chinese stooge’ (Rick Findler/PA)

Some senior Tories including Iain Duncan Smith have called on ministers to go further in distancing the UK from China and want the Government to be more outspoken in criticising the Far East country’s leadership.

Meanwhile, former prime minister Liz Truss has accused Western leaders meeting Chinese president Xi Jinping of displaying “weakness”.

It comes after China was at the forefront of the agenda on Rishi Sunak’s trip to Washington last week, when he agreed a new partnership with Joe Biden to bolster economic security in response to the country’s growing influence.

MPs at Monday’s committee session also criticised the Government for failing to expel Chinese diplomats over the assault of a protester outside the nation’s consulate.

Chairwoman Alicia Kearns said the group of MPs was “unified” in its view that “not enough was done” over the attack on Hong Kong pro-democracy campaigner Bob Chan.

China pulled out six officials wanted for police questioning over the assault in Manchester last year, insisting the departure of the consul general was a “normal rotation”.

Labour MP Graham Stringer told the Foreign Secretary: “You just had a nice quiet, cosy word. For meaningful action, you could have said ‘you’re behaviour is unacceptable’ publicly and diplomatically expelled them from this country … Because it was China, you took a very weak, cosy position.”

Mr Cleverly said he viewed the incident as an example of “effective diplomacy” because the diplomats ultimately left the country and no British officials were removed from China in a tit-for-tat response.

