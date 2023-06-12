Parliament seems to remain in permanent swamp of complaints, says Penny Mordaunt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Parliament seems to remain in permanent swamp of complaints, says Penny Mordaunt

By Press Association
Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt (Victoria Jones/PA)
Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt (Victoria Jones/PA)

Parliament is dealing with a “permanent swamp” of complaints and concerns about MPs’ conduct, Penny Mordaunt said as she outlined proposed reforms to the Commons.

MPs could be prevented from entering Parliament if they are under investigation by police for “credible allegations of sexual or violent offending”, according to the proposals.

The House of Commons Commission report states the MP could face a risk assessment to judge whether they pose a threat to others working on the parliamentary estate.

An “adjudication panel” consisting of senior parliamentarians would then make a decision if there is a recommendation for exclusion, which would automatically end once the matter has been concluded.

Commons Leader Ms Mordaunt said there are more than 12 different bodies who oversee the conduct of MPs, telling the House: “We have this incredibly complicated standards landscape, a myriad of bodies that are forming oversight of members’ conduct and yet barely a week goes by without something happening that calls into question our adherence to those rules.

“We seem to remain in a permanent swamp of complaints, cases and concerns, and the need for professionalism and the need to build trust has never been greater.

“It is therefore vital that as well as the minutiae of schemes and reports, we also focus on the principles that should govern our behaviour and the culture, and, crucially, duty of care we have to one another in this place, and the duty we have to protect the good functioning of democracy.”

Conservative former minister Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg earlier voiced concerns over the proposed process, saying: “There is nobody that can suspend a member from this House without a vote of this House.

“The constitutional problem with the proposals before us today is that they would allow a suspension by bureaucracy rather than by democracy of this House.”

Ms Mordaunt, in her reply, said: “No rule that we will make in this place will be arrived at without the consensus of the House and will of the House.”

DUP MP Jim Shannon (Strangford) said: “I am always reminded that you’re innocent until proven guilty, and I just want to ask this question to the Leader of the House because it seems to me that what I see looking from the outside in (is) that now you’re guilty, now prove your innocence – surely that’s against the law of the land in its entirety?”

Ms Mordaunt replied: “I completely agree with (Mr Shannon) on that point and this is a very narrow set of circumstances, and it’s not about asking people to make a judgment on whether someone has committed an offence or not, it’s not about that. It’s about the risk an individual poses to other people.”

Conservative MP Nickie Aiken, a member of the House of Commons Commission, said: “As a House of Commons Commission, we do have a duty of care to the thousands of members of staff who work in this estate.”

Conservative former party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith said: “We have to be really, really careful here because reputational damage is the end to Members of Parliament and often cannot be regained – your character is all.

“So, the point really here is, how do we protect that if people are then going to be sent away? How can they not do the work in their constituencies and still retain their reputation as being Members of Parliament?”

Ms Mordaunt said: “There are members that are off the estate for various reasons on a voluntary basis currently, I feel very strongly that in those circumstances, particularly when as we all know investigations are taking a long period of time, that their ability to represent their constituencies is not compromised.”

Shadow Commons leader Thangam Debbonaire said: “This is not a replacement for the criminal justice system, it is not a parallel system … but we need to find a way to take on board when there is a criminal justice system investigation of a very serious crime, how we mitigate those risks in a … time-limited way.”

