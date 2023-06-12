More people eligible to have historical homosexuality convictions wiped

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

More people eligible to have historical homosexuality convictions wiped

By Press Association
Under the plans, more people will be eligible to be pardoned for historical crimes linked to homosexual activity (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
Under the plans, more people will be eligible to be pardoned for historical crimes linked to homosexual activity (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Moves to make more people eligible to be pardoned for historical crimes linked to homosexual activity have come into force.

From Tuesday, anyone convicted or cautioned for abolished offences linked to same sex activity can apply for their records to be wiped.

More veterans will also be able to apply for convictions brought under service law to be erased.

Under the plans, first announced last year, those who were unjustly criminalised will be pardoned and their convictions deleted from official records.

Minister for Safeguarding, Sarah Dines, said: “The appalling criminalisation of homosexuality is a shameful and yet not so distant part of our history.

“Although they can never be undone, the disregards and pardons scheme has gone some way to right the wrongs of the past.

“I am proud that from today the scheme has been significantly widened to include more repealed offences.

“I invite all of those who were convicted or cautioned for same-sex sexual activity under an abolished offence to come forward and apply.”

Minister for Veterans’ Affairs, Johnny Mercer said: “The treatment of LGBT armed forces personnel and veterans prior to 2000 was wholly unacceptable, and today’s announcement is a clear demonstration of progress in righting these wrongs.

“I will continue working to ensure Government meets its commitment to value and recognise every veteran’s service and experience.”

Since 2012, men have been able to apply to have their convictions or cautions for consensual sex with another man disregarded, and last year changes were announced to widen the range of civilian and service offences under the scheme, as well as allowing women to apply.

A disregard applies to offences where the other party was 16 or over and the activity is not a crime today.

Craig Jones, executive chair and Caroline Paige, chief executive of Fighting With Pride, said: “This extension to the disregards and pardons scheme and its inclusion of female veterans is welcome and another small step in the right direction.

“We will continue to work very closely with the Ministry of Defence and other government departments to ensure the vulnerable veterans in this cohort get all the support available to them.”

Rob Cookson, deputy chief executive of the LGBT Foundation said: “People should never be criminalised simply for who they are and who they love.

“The criminalisation of gay men made a huge, terrible impact on many people in our community.

“It is only right that the disregards and pardons scheme has been widened.”

Those who wish to apply to the scheme can do so by filling in a form on gov.uk.

