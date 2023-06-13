Concerns raised about ‘short notice’ of self-assessment helpline changes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Concerns raised about ‘short notice’ of self-assessment helpline changes

By Press Association
Treasury Committee chairwoman Harriett Baldwin has written to HMRC about its seasonal pilot for the self-assessment helpline (PA)
Treasury Committee chairwoman Harriett Baldwin has written to HMRC about its seasonal pilot for the self-assessment helpline (PA)

The head of a powerful committee of MPs has raised concerns about a decision to close off the main self-assessment helpline over the summer.

HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) announced last week that it will pilot a new “seasonal model” for the helpline, to help free up advisers to answer urgent calls on other lines and answer customer correspondence.

HMRC will trial directing self-assessment queries from the helpline to the department’s digital services, including its online guidance, digital assistant and webchat.

The helpline will reopen on September 4 2023 so people can receive expert support in the five months leading up to the self-assessment deadline on January 31 2024.

Harriett Baldwin, chairwoman of the Treasury Committee, has written to HMRC to ask several questions, including whether the move has been prompted by staffing issues in the department, or backlogs or issues in other areas.

She has also asked whether the closure of the helpline is related to HMRC’s homeworking policy, as well as what contingency arrangements are in place should taxpayer detriment be greater than expected during the trial.

HMRC has previously said that the self-assessment helpline receives far fewer calls over the summer, with calls around 50% higher between January and April compared with June to August.

Commenting on the correspondence, Ms Baldwin said: “Given the potentially significant impact closing the self-assessment helpline may have on taxpayers, we’re looking for clarification that HMRC has fully considered the costs and benefits of this decision.

“There are also concerns around the short notice with which this was announced. HMRC must be open, upfront and transparent when making decisions which could impact so many individuals.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]