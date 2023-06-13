MPs launch inquiry into school inspections by Ofsted following criticism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MPs launch inquiry into school inspections by Ofsted following criticism

By Press Association
Amanda Spielman, Ofsted chief inspector, addressed the Commons Education Select Committee on Tuesday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Amanda Spielman, Ofsted chief inspector, addressed the Commons Education Select Committee on Tuesday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

MPs are launching an inquiry into Ofsted’s school inspections and whether they can be improved.

The watchdog has faced pressure to reform after headteacher Ruth Perry took her own life after her school was downgraded to the lowest Ofsted rating.

The inquiry – by cross-party MPs on the Commons Education Select Committee – will look into concerns that the one-word ratings that Ofsted gives to schools may not be conducive to helping schools improve.

MPs will consider the impact of Ofsted inspections on the workload and wellbeing of teachers, school leaders and pupils as part of the inquiry.

Robin Walker, chair of the committee, acknowledged that there has been a “notable groundswell of criticism” towards Ofsted about the impact of inspections and single-word judgments on school staff.

National Association of Head Teachers annual conference
A photograph of headteacher Ruth Perry attached to the railings of a school in Newbury, Berkshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)

He said: “Ofsted plays a particularly vital role when it comes to safeguarding but ensuring that inspections are proportionate, timely and reasonable is essential to build trust, especially after the tragic passing of headteacher Ruth Perry.”

The inquiry will not examine the events that preceded the death of Ms Perry, the former headteacher of Caversham Primary School in Reading, Berkshire, as an inquest is due to commence later this year.

An Ofsted report found Caversham School to be “good” in every category apart from leadership and management, where it was rated as “inadequate”.

Since Ms Perry’s death in January there have been calls for one-word ratings to be abolished.

On Monday, Ofsted announced a series of changes, including launching a consultation on reforms to the complaints system and giving schools more information around the timing of their inspections.

Schools graded inadequate overall due only to ineffective safeguarding – but where all other judgments were good or better – will be revisited by inspectors within three months of a report being published as part of the reforms.

But Amanda Spielman, Ofsted’s chief inspector, said on Monday that scrapping one-word judgments would not solve the “underlying discomfort” among headteachers if the consequences of the inspection remain the same.

As part of the inquiry, MPs will explore the impact of Ofsted judgments on schools and pupils – and the adequacy of the support schools can access to enable them to improve following an Ofsted judgment.

The effectiveness of Ofsted’s complaints process will also be explored.

Mr Walker added: “Some have argued that Ofsted’s role should be expanded to provide more support to schools that need to improve, amid concerns around the impact that receiving a negative rating can have on a school’s morale and reputation.”

Addressing the Commons Education Select Committee on Tuesday, Ms Spielman welcomed the launch of the inquiry.

She said Ofsted was focused on how it “can contribute to reducing the pressure that is undoubtedly felt by school leaders around inspection”.

“I think it is fair to say that a great deal of that pressure does relate to the perceived consequences of inspection – it’s not just about the process itself,” Ms Spielman added.

But she told MPs that the consequences of school inspection – such as intervention or support – “sit with Government” rather than Ofsted.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union the NAHT, said: “The changes already announced by Ofsted do not go far enough to address the concerns the profession have or to mitigate the harm inspections can cause.

“It is becoming increasingly clear that there is an overwhelming desire for meaningful change.

“We hope the Education Select Committee will listen carefully to the experiences and concerns of the profession and help bring about much-needed change.”

