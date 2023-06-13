Union leader calls on Scottish Government to create ‘people’s CalMac’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Union leader calls on Scottish Government to create ‘people’s CalMac’

By Press Association
The Scottish Government is being urged to create a ‘people’s Calmac’ by taking the ferry services into permanent public ownership (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The Scottish Government is being urged to create a ‘people’s Calmac’ by taking the ferry services into permanent public ownership (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A trade union boss is urging the Scottish Government to create a “people’s CalMac” by taking ferry services in the Clyde and Hebrides into permanent public ownership.

Mick Lynch of the RMT trade union insisted such a move, coupled with “proper investment” in services could help “stave off a full-blown ferry crisis”.

CalMac’s current contract to operate ferries on lifeline routes to the islands off the west coast of Scotland expires in September 2024 – having been awarded in 2016 for “up to eight years”.

But with the RMT stating the deadline to put the routes out for tender again had now passed, Mr Lynch said that the Scottish Government should not do that, but should instead “commit to a permanently publicly owned people’s CalMac with proper investment and the exclusion of private profit”.

The RMT general secretary said: “The last thing that communities and workers need is for the Scottish Government to launch a bidding war for the Clyde and Hebrides ferry contract which could encourage companies like P&O and Serco to enter a race to bottom.

“People relying on lifeline ferries need certainty over jobs, training and services.

“And the Scottish Government must work with stakeholders to stave off a full-blown ferry crisis in lifeline communities and to implement a long-term plan for the future of these critically important public services.”

Mr Lynch, who is to address MSPs at Holyrood at a meeting on Tuesday evening, added: “We do not believe there is any legal requirement for the Scottish Government to be compelled to re-tender the Clyde and Hebrides ferry contract.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch is to address MSPs at a meeting at Holyrood on Tuesday evening (Lucy North/PA)

“The Scottish Government needs to commit to a permanently publicly owned people’s CalMac with proper investment and the exclusion of private profit.

“This would allow for successful long-term planning for improved services and resilience with a direct voice for CalMac workers and passengers.”

Some island communities have already suffered disruption and route cancellations this year, as CalMac waits for six new ferries to be built to bolster its aging fleet.

They include two ferries currently being constructed at at the Ferguson marine shipyard in Port Glasgow, which are years late and are set to cost about three times the original budget.

Speaking about these two vessels, the Glen Sannox and the as yet unnamed Hull 802, Labour MSP Richard Leonard, the covenor of the Scottish Parliament’s RMT group, said it was important to “listen much more to the experienced voice of the workers”.

Mr Leonard said: “If the Scottish Government had listened to those who work in Port Glasgow instead of hiring ex-rear admirals, turnaround directors and endless consultants we could have avoided these ferries being five years late and three and a half times over budget.”

