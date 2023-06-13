CBI boss ‘very confident’ trade group can recover after misconduct allegations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
CBI boss ‘very confident’ trade group can recover after misconduct allegations

By Press Association
CBI director general Rain Newton-Smith (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
CBI director general Rain Newton-Smith (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

The head of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) has told MPs she is confident the business group can recover from its recent crisis, after a series of misconduct allegations were made by women at the organisation.

Director general of the group, Rain Newton-Smith, faced scrutiny from MPs at the Business and Trade Committee, a week after it won a key confidence vote by members over its future.

The CBI – which claims to represent around 190,000 businesses – was cast into turmoil in March after allegations of misconduct relating to its then-director general.

Since then, more than a dozen women have come forward with allegations that they were sexually harassed while working for the CBI, two of whom said they were raped.

Ms Newton-Smith confirmed that some member businesses left the organisation as a result, with firms such as the John Lewis Partnership and BT publicly ending their membership in April.

However, she would not specify how many cut ties with the business group, despite facing pressure from MPs to disclose the figure.

The director general was told that it makes it “very difficult to ascertain whether or not you still have the confidence of the industry as a whole”, during the committee meeting.

She said: “We have lost some members through this crisis, and I am not going to give a total number of members we have lost.

“The vast majority of members have stayed with us.”

Ms Newton-Smith said the CBI has 1,200 direct members, which represents some 2.5 million private sector employees.

Last week, the CBI said it secured backing from 93% of the 371 votes cast for its plans, intended to help it regain its position as a lobbying powerhouse – indicating that fewer than a third of members took part in the vote.

On Tuesday, Ms Newton-Smith added that the group sees an opportunity for renewal and hopes to soon attract new members.

“We are very confident we can recover from the crisis our organisation has gone through,” she told MPs.

“We really have an intensive programme of work and we are determined to deliver on that and I hope we attract new members to the CBI.

“This is a moment of change for us as an organisation, it’s a moment of renewal.

“Yes, we’ve lost members but we will of course be determined to bring them back, but also hope we bring in new members and emerge as a different organisation.”

