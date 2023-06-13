Ministers ‘brave or foolish’ to refuse Attenborough call for deep-sea mining ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ministers ‘brave or foolish’ to refuse Attenborough call for deep-sea mining ban

By Press Association
Celebrities, including Sir David Attenborough, have urged the Government to back a precautionary pause on deep sea mining (Aaron Chown/PA)
Celebrities, including Sir David Attenborough, have urged the Government to back a precautionary pause on deep sea mining (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Government would be either brave or foolish to refuse calls backed by Sir David Attenborough for a ban on deep-sea mining, ministers have been warned.

Labour MP Kerry McCarthy claimed the Government’s position on mining the sea floor for rare minerals stopped short of the “precautionary pause” called for by the naturalist and broadcaster, as well as other celebrities.

Foreign Office minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan told the Commons the UK Government will not sponsor or support deep-sea mining contracts unless there is sufficient scientific evidence about its potential effects on ecosystems and until strong and enforceable environmental regulations and standards are in place.

Ms McCarthy, who is a shadow climate change minister, but was speaking from the backbenches, responded: “As I understand it, it actually means the Government has rejected calls for a precautionary pause and is saying it is better to be involved in negotiating environmental protections.

“I have to say, it is a brave politician or perhaps a foolish one who takes on Sir David Attenborough, who has said it is beyond reason to be contemplating the destruction of deep-sea places before we understand them properly.

“Sir David also says we should listen to the scientists, and over 700 scientists from 44 countries have just supported a precautionary pause, so why won’t the Government?”

Sir David Attenborough
Sir David Attenborough has supported calls for a ‘precautionary pause’ on deep-sea mining (Victoria Jones/PA)

Ms Trevelyan said: “David Attenborough’s championing of all things around the natural world are ones that give both us as policy makers around the world, and indeed all those in the next generation who are passionate about ensuring that governments get this right, the enthusiasm and the energy that it requires.

“As I have said, the policy is not at the moment to sponsor or support the issuing of any exploitation licenses precisely because we want to make sure using the International Seabed Authority (ISA), the organisation which brings all state parties together, to ensure that we are working together to come up with a policy which is going to protect and assure the deep seabed.”

Conservative MP James Gray (North Wiltshire) said the Arctic Ocean was particularly “vulnerable” to deep-sea mining and called for a ban to protect it from ecological damage.

“If they can agree to a moratorium on fishing in the central Artic Ocean, why can’t they agree to a temporary no digging agreement with regard to deep-sea mining?” he asked.

Deep-sea mining
Conservationists warn deep-sea mining could have huge impacts on wildlife and climate change (NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research/PA)

A number of deep-sea exploration contracts have been issued by the ISA, although no company is allowed to begin extracting resources yet.

They are searching for deposits of minerals such as cobalt, zinc and magnesium that are often used in renewable technologies like solar panels and wind turbines.

Many scientists, activists, governments and businesses are concerned that mining will destroy barely understood and fragile ecosystems on the sea floor.

Sir David backed calls to halt deep-sea mining in 2020, after a report by conservation organisation Fauna and Flora International raised concerns about the ecological impact of the practice.

Earlier this month, celebrities including Olivia Colman, Stephen Fry, Robert Lindsay and Joanna Lumley urged the UK to join a growing number of governments and companies around the world calling for a halt on the industry before it can begin.

