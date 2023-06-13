Lockdown given ‘very little thought’ ahead of pandemic, UK Covid Inquiry hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Lockdown given ‘very little thought’ ahead of pandemic, UK Covid Inquiry hears

By Press Association
The UK Covid-19 Inquiry has heard that very little thought was given to the impact a lockdown might have (Victoria Jones/PA)
The UK Covid-19 Inquiry has heard that very little thought was given to the impact a lockdown might have (Victoria Jones/PA)

A lockdown was given “very little thought” ahead of the pandemic and there was a failure to consider the “potentially massive impact” it might have, the UK Covid-19 Inquiry has heard.

There was also a lack of forethought around some of the major areas of life affected by the outbreak of a coronavirus pandemic, the inquiry’s lead counsel, Hugo Keith KC, said.

He told the first public hearing on Tuesday that, while it might seem “extraordinary” now given the experience the UK has had, there had been “very little debate pre-pandemic” around whether a lockdown might be necessary and how it could be avoided.

An empty Parliament Square in central London, after the UK went into lockdown to help curb the spread of coronavirus (Victoria Jones/PA)
An empty Parliament Square in central London, after the UK went into lockdown to help curb the spread of coronavirus (Victoria Jones/PA)

He said: “Extraordinary though it may seem, given that it’s a word that’s forever seared in the nation’s consciousness, there was very little debate pre-pandemic of whether a lockdown might prove to be necessary in the event of a runaway virus, let alone how a lockdown could be avoided.

“Very little thought was given to how, if it proved to be necessary, something as complex, difficult and damaging as a national lockdown could be put in place at all.

“Equally, there appears to have been a failure to think through the potentially massive impact on education and on the economy in trying to control a runaway virus in this way.”

He said “the months and years that followed (the first lockdown), we all recall, saw death and illness on an unprecedented scale…” as he noted that some 226,977 people died across the UK with Covid-19 recorded on their death certificate.

Setting out some of the events leading to the first lockdown in March 2020, he said module one of the inquiry will look at the UK’s preparedness and steps taken such as increasing hospital capacity and closing schools.

He said: “Was this need for surge capacity (in hospitals) something that had been adequately prepared for?

“How developed were those plans for school closures?”

He said that, by March 26 2020, “the pandemic had the country in its grip” with almost every area of public life across all four nations, including education, work, travel, the majority of public services and family life being adversely affected.

He added: “The hospitality, retail, travel and tourism, arts and culture, and the sport and leisure sectors effectively ceased, even places of worship closed.

“As you know, for very many, what they had to deal with went far beyond the curtailment of their normal lives and involved bereavement, serious illness, deprivation, mental illness, exposure to violence at home, terrible financial loss, loneliness and many other forms of suffering.”

He noted that, while countries might not be able to be perfectly prepared for pandemics, they can “certainly be under-prepared”, as he outlined how few of the major areas of life which were badly affected had been anticipated, “let alone considered in detail”, by the UK Government.

“Huge, urgent and complex policy decisions were required to be taken in relation to shielding, employment support, managing disruption to schools, borders, lockdowns, and non-pharmaceutical interventions, restrictions, social restrictions, and, equally importantly, the profoundly unequal impact of the pandemic on the vulnerable and the marginalised.

“Few of those areas were anticipated, let alone considered in detail.”

Addressing inquiry chairwoman Baroness Heather Hallett, he said: “My lady, no amount of foresight or planning can guarantee that a country will not make mistakes when a disease strikes, but that does not mean that we should not strive to be as ready as we sensibly can be.

“No country can be perfectly prepared, but it can certainly be under-prepared.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]