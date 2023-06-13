Somerville: We are ‘turning the tide’ on child poverty in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Somerville: We are ‘turning the tide’ on child poverty in Scotland

By Press Association
Shirley-Anne Somerville says fewer children are living in poverty (Jane Barlow/PA)
Shirley-Anne Somerville says fewer children are living in poverty (Jane Barlow/PA)

A minister has claimed the Scottish Government is “turning the tide” on child poverty as modelling estimated 90,000 fewer children are expected to live in poverty as a result of its policies.

The Government published an update on its plan to tackle child poverty on Tuesday, saying just over £3 billion had been spent on helping low-income households across a range of programmes last year.

A total of £1.25 billion of this directly benefitted children.

The relative child poverty rate is estimated to fall to about 19% in 2023/24.

Playground stock
Modelling suggest 90,000 fewer children are living in poverty because of Government policies (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Compared with a scenario in which its policies were not in place, the Government said there is a gap of nine percentage points – the equivalent of keeping about 90,000 children out of relative poverty.

The eligibility for the devolved Scottish Child Payment benefit was expanded in November last year and it was increased to £25 per child per week.

This benefit is estimated to contribute a reduction in relative child poverty of five percentage points, lifting 50,000 children out of relative poverty.

However those said to be in “persistent poverty” – which measures households that are stuck in poverty for several years – has shown a slow upward trend and is now at 18%.

Scottish Parliamentary Elections 2021
Meghan Gallacher said too many children are in temporary accommodation (Fraser Bremner)

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville addressed Holyrood on Tuesday as the figures were published.

She told MSPs: “Despite the challenge of our economic and budgetary circumstances, we have taken action to tackle child poverty head-on and progressed the actions set out in Best Start, Bright Futures.”

She added: “The modelling published today reinforces that we are not just holding back the tide of poverty in Scotland, but we are turning the tide.

“With 90,000 fewer children expected to live in poverty this year as a result of the measures we are taking.”

The Conservatives’ Meghan Gallacher said she disputed the minister’s claim that the Scottish Government is tackling poverty “with one hand tied behind its back”.

Ms Gallacher said that numbers of children in temporary accommodation are increasing and that the SNP’s record on this is “shameful”.

Ms Somerville hit back, saying the Tory MSP had a “brass neck”.

Referring to the end of the Universal Credit uplift, she said: “Imagine if the people of Scotland, actually for a change, had two Governments that are trying to tackle child poverty, than just one.”

Labour’s Paul O’Kane asked the minister about the upward trend in persistent poverty, saying it was “deeply concerning”.

Ms Somerville said she recognised concerns about persistent poverty, saying she would ensure the Government does more to promote uptake of the Scottish Child Payment this year.

