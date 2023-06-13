Minister challenged over plans to ‘temporarily withdraw’ fire appliances

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Minister challenged over plans to ‘temporarily withdraw’ fire appliances

By Press Association
Community safety minister Siobhian Brown was pressed on the decision to withdraw some fire appliances in Scotland at a time when crews are battling wild fires (Jacob King/PA)
The Scottish Government has been challenged to provide emergency funding for the fire service, as it prepares to withdraw some of its vehicles on a temporary basis.

Labour’s Katy Clark said at a time when crews in Scotland were battling wildfires, the service should be looking to “build resilience” rather than cut appliance numbers.

Community safety minister Siobhian Brown, however, said the move – which will impact 10 of the  635 Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) appliances – was only a “modest reduction”.

She added that a “robust assessment of the risks” had been carried out, as she said crewing changes made as a result of the reduction in appliance numbers would mean more vehicles would be available for use.

Fire engine
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service aims to withdraw 10 appliances from service (Ben Curtis/PA)

The minister stressed: “SFRS currently has in the region of 635 operational fire appliances across Scotland, this modest reduction will allow SFRS to ensure that full crews are available so more of the remaining 625 operational appliances are always available for deployment.”

But Ms Clark said: “Surely the current wildfires show we need to build resilience into our fire service, not cut it.”

The West of Scotland MSP demanded the Scottish Government “commit to an emergency funding package for the fire service”.

Conservative MSP Jamie Greene called on Ms Brown to “give a categorical assurance that no-one will be put at harm or risk as a result of these cuts to services”.

Meanwhile SNP MSP Bob Doris, who represents Maryhill and Springburn in Glasgow, also voiced concerns.

He told the minister: “High rises in my constituency require two fire appliances to attend before any blaze is tackled, yet Maryhill is proposed to go to a single appliance station.

“Local firefighters I met with are concerned this could lead to delay in tackling such fires. I share those concerns.”

Complaining of a “lack of consultation” he called for the process to be suspended and a fresh safety review conducted.

However, Ms Brown said: “There should be no increased risk to the public or to firefighters.”

The community safety minister added: “SFRS ha a predetermined response to high-rise flat fires and that response is already provided from multiple fire stations and that will not change.

“Any large scale incident will be quickly responded to with the necessary resources, including specialist, high-reaching appliances from the local area and beyond.”

Liberal Democrat Willie Rennie, the MSP for North East Fife, said that the minister had failed to understand the “extent of the cuts that are being imposed”, adding that Fife was “losing four appliances in different towns”.

With the reduction in appliances due to happen in September, Ms Brown told MSPs: “The number and location of fire appliances needed to keep communities safe is an operational matter for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“I have been assured that in reaching the decision to temporarily withdraw 10 of their 635 operational appliances from service, the SFRS has thoroughly assessed the impact.”

