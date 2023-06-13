Data shows a majority of councils missed accounts deadline as reserves fall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Data shows a majority of councils missed accounts deadline as reserves fall

By Press Association
Less than a third of councils published their draft accounts by this year’s deadline (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Less than a third of councils published their draft accounts by this year’s deadline (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Less than a third of councils published draft accounts by this year’s deadline amid concerns over town hall finances and audit delays undermining local democracy.

Research shared with PA news agency shows 94 of 314 local authorities in England released accounts for 2022/23 by the required date of May 31, with a further 5% publishing by June 2.

Of the 205 councils that had not published, 112 issued delayed publication notices, according to data provided by LG Improve.

The most common reason cited was a problem with the auditing accounts for the previous financial year. The process of valuing of assets such as infrastructure and inadequate resources in finance departments were also referenced.

While 19% of councils had their accounts for 2020-21 signed-off by auditors, 13% have not, leaving limited opportunity for public scrutiny of councils’ spending and financial health.

Woking recently become the latest council to issue a section 114 notice declaring effective bankruptcy after accruing a £2 billion debt driven by risky borrowing.

This has highlighted the potential consequences of widespread problems in audit processes and a lack of transparency.

Woking and other councils that have recently said they are cannot meet their legal requirement to balance the books, such as Slough, Croydon and Thurrock, have not published audited accounts for at least the last two years.

POLITICS councils
Just over a third of councils had published draft accounts by or near the Government deadline (PA Graphics)

LG Improve warned that the perilous state of local government finances further emphasised the need for open accountability.

“At a time when there are well reported issues of poor local government financial health, it is not a good situation that the majority of accounts are unavailable,” it said.

A recent report by the National Audit Office said cumulative delays to external audits meant that 632 opinions remained outstanding for all years as of November 30 last year.

Councils have been required to appoint private firms to undertake their audits since 2018 following the abolition of the Audit Commission.

But the changes have coincided with a significant decline in the number of councils able to publish accounts by the deadlines set by government.

This has raised questions over both the viability of the audit market due to the level of fees offered and the complexity of work required to provide independent sign-off on accounts.

LG Improve found most councils that had failed to publish on time this year said they would do so when “reasonably practicable”, raising the prospect that detailed scrutiny will be delayed for some time.

There was variation in the proportion of different types of councils that had published their accounts by June 2.

POLITICS councils
Less than one in 10 councils have published final accounts for the last financial year (PA Graphics)

Just a quarter of 32 local authorities in London had done so, compared to nearly half of county councils.

Appearing before a committee of MPs earlier this month, experts warned that audit delays threatened to undermine public trust in local democracy and processes of accountability.

Gareth Davies, controller and auditor general at the National Audit Office, said: “It is absolutely essential for timely, high quality accounts to explain how the money has been raised, how it is being used, and whether the authority is in a robust financial position.”

Also appearing before the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee, Iain Wright, a director at the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, warned that problems with audits undermine vital transparency.

“Council tax payers want to know how their money is being spent and, ultimately, local authorities accounts are the best way of being able to distil that,” he said.

The LG Improve research also highlighted evidence that raises questions over the ability of many councils to weather an unexpected crisis at a time of rising demand and costs.

Based on the 109 accounts available on June 2, cash reserves available to councils as a percentage of net revenue expenditure – a key indicator of resilience – fell by an average of 11% in 2022/23 compared to the previous year.

This fall is reduced when temporary funding for business rates relief allocated to reserves is taken into account, but this money cannot be used on day-to-day spending.

Across the board, 80% of councils saw some reduction in reserves but the size of the fall varied across different types of councils.

Royal visit to EBRD headquarters
Financial reserves at many London councils have reduced (PA)

County councils saw an average annual reduction of 1% in 2022/23 while districts experienced a 10% drop.

Reserves available to district councils collectively still amounted to 173% of their net revenue expenditure, compared to an average of 59% for all councils.

London councils, unitaries and metropolitan boroughs saw annual revenue reductions of between 13% and 18%.

LG Improve said the data shows reserves falling “more rapidly and consistently” in areas with higher levels of deprivation and demand for services.

It added: “The extent of the fall in usable revenue reserves for a large number of authorities should give cause for real concern about financial health.”

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has been approached for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Less than a third of councils published their draft accounts by this year’s deadline (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Rishi Sunak slams Labour's oil and gas plans as 'British jobs for Russian workers'
Animals are at great risk of disease with heavy bracken.
Hill farmer calls for urgent approval of bracken herbicide
Elton John rocks the crowd at Aberdeen's P&J Live in his final tour, Farewell Yellow Brick Road. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
REVIEW: Elton John adds luster to pop legacy with rollicking Aberdeen farewell
Three Hercules planes in formation flanked by two Typhoon jets.
Hercules aircraft stage poignant fly past at RAF Lossiemouth for last time
The teaching roles at The Gordon Schools in Huntly were advertised five times without success. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Scotland
Huntly school drops metal and woodwork due to lack of teachers
Locator of Cairnbulg Harbour
Three engines stolen from boats at Cairnbulg Harbour
27 July 2022. Bellslea Park, Seaforth Street, Fraserburgh. This is from the Aberdeenshire Cup Football Match between Fraserburgh FC and Banks O' Dee FC. PICTURE CONTENT: Paul Young for Fraserburgh and Neale Allan of Banks
Banks o' Dee's Neale Allan makes coaching move
The plans will turn parts of the picturesque Mearns countryside into electrical substations with an overhead line passing through. Image: Gordon Lennox and Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
SSEN publishes response to consultation over controversial Mearns plans
Slovenian striker Ester Sokler. Image: NK Radomlje.
Late-season spree shows Ester Sokler can score goals for Aberdeen - after Dons agree…
It was warned more lives will be lost on the A9. Image: Steve MacDougall /DC Thomson.
More 'innocent lives' will be lost while SNP delay A9 dualling, campaigner warns