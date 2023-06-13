Mick Lynch blasts ‘chaotic’ ferry services as he calls for ‘people’s Calmac’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mick Lynch blasts ‘chaotic’ ferry services as he calls for ‘people’s Calmac’

By Press Association
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch called for a ‘people’s CalMac’ to be cretaed to run lifeline ferry services in Scotland. (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch called for a 'people's CalMac' to be cretaed to run lifeline ferry services in Scotland. (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch hit out at the “chaotic way” ferry services in Scotland are being run as he called for a “people’s CalMac” to be created.

While the ferry operator is already state owned, Mr Lynch demanded assurances from the Scottish Government that lifeline services on Scotland’s west coast would stay in public hands.

He called for an urgent meeting with new transport minister Fiona Hyslop, as he insisted that CalMac and Cmal (Caledonian Maritime Assets) – the body which owns the ferries and harbour infrastructure – should be brought together into a single organisation.

Providing this “coherent structure” would allow for a service that “responds to need and doesn’t respond to profit”, Mr Lynch said.

Mick Lynch is seeking an urgent meeting with new transport minister Fiona Hyslop (Andrew Milligan/PA)

With CalMac’s contract for the services due to come to an end in September 2024, Mr Lynch said ministers should not go out to tender, and should instead keep services with the state-owned firm.

The RMT general secretary stressed the need for the service to be “kept in public ownership and in the hands of the community”.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Mr Lynch said: “We want to make sure the Scottish Government doesn’t re-tender, which they could be tempted to do and they haven’t given us any reassurances that they won’t put it out to a private company such as Serco, P&O or whoever.”

Mr Lynch, who was at Holyrood to address a meeting of MSPs, claimed there had been failure by Scottish ministers to “invest properly over many decades” in the CalMac fleet – with the resulting problems of the aging fleet leading to disruption for island communities.

Mick Lynch complained of a lack of investment in the ferry fleet ‘over many decades’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He said this was a “question of competence”, but blamed “ministers and Transport Scotland” rather than the island communities or CalMac crews.

Mr Lynch added: “Many of our people are on these islands and are subject to the chaotic way these services are being run, which causes everyone disruption.

“We’ve got this disjointed approach between CalMac the operator, and Cmal the infrastructure and procurement body, but also Transport Scotland is in the mix and, of course, the politicians are in the mix as well as Government officials.

“We’ve got to have clarity and work our way though that and get a coherent structure which we believe would be a single entity in public ownership that responds to need and doesn’t respond to profit.

“The other way, to put this out to tender, would be a disaster. We have seen this on the railways, we have seen it in many aspects of public provision.

Some island communities have already suffered disruption and route cancellations this year, as CalMac waits for six new ferries to be built to bolster its aging fleet.

They include two ferries currently being constructed at at the Ferguson marine shipyard in Port Glasgow, which are years late and are set to cost over three times the original budget.

Mr Lynch said: “The last thing that communities and workers need is for the Scottish Government to launch a bidding war for the Clyde and Hebrides ferry contract which could encourage companies like P&O and Serco to enter a race to the bottom.

“People relying on lifeline ferries need certainty over jobs, training and services.

“And the Scottish Government must work with stakeholders to stave off a full-blown ferry crisis in lifeline communities and to implement a long-term plan for the future of these critically important public services.”

Mr Lynch continued: “We do not believe there is any legal requirement for the Scottish Government to be compelled to re-tender the Clyde and Hebrides ferry contract.

“The Scottish Government needs to commit to a permanently publicly owned people’s CalMac with proper investment and the exclusion of private profit.

“This would allow for successful long-term planning for improved services and resilience with a direct voice for CalMac workers and passengers.”

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “The current Clyde and Hebrides Ferries Services contract is due to expire in September 2024 and we are currently considering the most appropriate route for continuity of services.

“We will continue to review all options in order to deliver safe and sustainable ferry services to island and remote rural communities while achieving value for money.

“No decision on the detailed requirements of the future arrangements has been taken at this point, but we will work with key stakeholders, including island communities and the trade unions, to ensure the most efficient and best value arrangement to deliver our key lifeline ferry services.”

