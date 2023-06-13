Yousaf was warned projections for extra NHS capacity had fallen ‘significantly’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Yousaf was warned projections for extra NHS capacity had fallen ‘significantly’

By Press Association
Humza Yousaf was told that projections for additional capacity had dropped ‘significantly’ (Jane Barlow/PA)
Humza Yousaf was told that projections for additional capacity had dropped ‘significantly’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

Officials told Humza Yousaf in February that projections for the NHS recovery plan had “dropped significantly” amid uncertainty over the opening dates of new treatment centres, it has emerged.

Labour has published responses to freedom of information requests which show the Government’s discussions around national treatment centres (NTCs) – key parts of the plan to boost NHS capacity in the wake of the pandemic.

When the recovery plan was launched, the Scottish Government said these could lead to an additional 40,000 more planned operations and procedures to take place each year.

A series of emails show that in response to a report from Audit Scotland, then-health secretary Humza Yousaf’s office asked for figures on how much capacity the national treatment centres would provide this year.

Long Covid survey
National treatment centres are a key part of the recovery plan (Jeff Moore/PA)

In response, his office was told: “We have discussed with officials and they have advised against including a figure on capacity as projections included in the NHS Recovery Plan have dropped significantly and policy colleagues expect further fluctuation in capacity this year as NTCs continue to report their figures.”

A progress update document from August last year gave five national treatment centre projects “red” status due to “limited progress”.

Scottish Labour’s health spokeswoman, Jackie Baillie, said: “Our NHS has been plunged into crisis by this SNP Government and what this revelation shows is that the SNP is unable to turn it around.

“Not content with crashing our health service, the SNP is now failing to deliver the modest recovery plan that it promised to implement.”

She continued: “Targets are being missed and progress is stalling while patients are forced to go private and the agency bill soars.

“SNP incompetence is threatening the very existence of our NHS.

“Michael Matheson must act now to support our valiant NHS staff and to undo the deadly legacy of Scotland’s worst ever health minister – Humza Yousaf.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Despite the enormous impact the pandemic has had on our health service, we have seen the increase in the activity for new outpatients and inpatient/day cases since the turn of the year – reaching their highest levels since Covid-19.

“There has also been a continued reduction in long waits over 18 months for outpatients, as well as a significant reduction in long waits over two years since targets were announced last July.

“There are still unacceptable waits in some specialities, but we remain committed to delivering sustained improvements and year-on-year reductions through maximising capacity across Scotland and the redesign of services of care.

“The National Treatment Centres will provide significant additional capacity for orthopaedics, ophthalmic and diagnostic treatment.  We have already opened two National Treatment Centres this year, with the First Minister visiting Highland NTC this week, and there are two further centres opening later this year.”

