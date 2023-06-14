Braverman backs coronation policing and calls for swifter response to protests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Braverman backs coronation policing and calls for swifter response to protests

By Press Association
Home Secretary Suella Braverman (Aaron Chown/PA)
Home Secretary Suella Braverman (Aaron Chown/PA)

Suella Braverman has backed police over the handling of the coronation and insisted they had the right powers to crack down on Just Stop Oil protests.

The Metropolitan Police has been criticised over the arrests of six anti-monarchy protesters and three charity volunteers who were all later released without charge.

But the Home Secretary said the event was a “success for the police” and “people were able to enjoy that history event”.

“That’s thanks to the incredible hard work and initiative deployed by the police,” she told MPs.

But she said she wanted to see a swifter and more robust response to protesters such as Just Stop Oil.

She told the Home Affairs Select Committee: “I am incredibly frustrated when I see scenes of militant, activist, selfish protesters disrupt people from getting to work, getting to school, getting to hospital appointments, and we cannot see that.

“So I have to say, my view is quite mixed. I think that, yes, we want to see a more robust and swifter response from the police. And I think there is room for improvement, personally, going forward.”

But she added police had also done a “difficult job well”, highlighting the coronation as an example.

Mrs Braverman said Just Stop Oil protests had cost “millions of pounds” in policing costs.

She said a new statutory instrument – which was passed despite reservations about the process expressed by peers – would enable police to take quicker action against slow walking protests and “those bringing chaos to the law-abiding majority”.

Human rights group Liberty has taken the first step towards a High Court challenge over the legislation.

Liberty lawyer Katy Watts said: “The Home Secretary has sidelined Parliament to sneak in new legislation via the back door, despite not having the powers to do so.

“This has been done deliberately in a way which enables the Government to circumvent Parliament – who voted these same proposals down just a few months ago – and is a flagrant breach of the separation of powers that exist in our constitution.”

