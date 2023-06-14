Failure to dual A9 shows ‘utter disrespect’ to those killed, MSPs told

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A road safety campaigner has accused the Scottish Government of showing “a complete and utter disregard and disrespect” for those killed on the A9 in its failure to dual the road.

The project has been a running sore for ministers in recent years, with calls intensifying after then transport minister Jenny Gilruth said in February that the 2025 date for the dualling was “unachievable”.

A petition lodged by campaigner Laura Hansler at the Scottish Parliament calling for the project to be completed has garnered 3,848 signatures, with Ms Hansler appearing before the Citizen Participation and Public Petitions Committee on Wednesday.

Addressing MSPs, she raised the case of an 18-year-old man who died following a crash on the road near Inverness at the end of May.

“One can’t help but think that had the transport minister and Transport Scotland got on with their jobs then maybe, yet again, we wouldn’t be in this situation – a family wouldn’t be burying their son and a community wouldn’t be without its loved ones,” she said.

“We simply cannot allow this wholly unacceptable state of affairs to continue.

“Yes, it’s a betrayal of the Highlands, but mostly it’s a complete and utter disregard and disrespect to those who have lost their lives and the loved ones left behind.

“A total of 335 people have now lost their lives in 252 collisions on the Perth to Inverness section of the A9 since 1979.

“These people are not statistics that I will allow to be hidden in a drawer to make the situation more palatable.”

Ms Hansler has also called for a national memorial to those who have died on the road, adding: “Not only should every name be etched into the memory of every minister ever involved with dualling the A9, it is by a small measure an apology to our families and our communities.”

Then transport minister Jenny Gilruth said in February that the 2025 A9 dualling deadline was ‘unachievable’ (PA)

Ms Gilruth had said the 2025 deadline was unlikely to be achieved as she cited procurement issues on the section of the road between Tomatin and Moy, where just one tendering offer was made by a contractor and was deemed not to be value for money.

She said she hoped a new contract would be awarded for this section before the end of the year, but Transport Scotland officials who appeared before the committee said that timescale is tight.

Lawrence Shackman, the director of major projects at Transport Scotland, said: “I would agree, it is extremely tight to award by the end of the year.

“That is certainly a target that we’re aiming for, but we’ll have to wait and see on when the new minister has decided on the procurement route and when that should be launched.”

The agency has come in for criticism around the type of contract it uses to procure tenders for major projects.

In a submission to the committee this week, the Civil Engineering Contractors Association Scotland said Transport Scotland is the “the worst client to work for in the UK”, due to the contract placing more risk on builders than is found in other parts of the UK.

Mr Shackman acknowledged issues with the type of contract, saying he “cannot see a future” for it, but that there will need to be discussion before an alternative is put in place.

He added it will be “highly unlikely” the current type of contract will be used in the tender for the Tomatin to Moy section of the A9.

After the session, a spokesman for Transport Scotland said: “To see lives cut short because of road accidents is deeply unfair and it is our view that road casualties are avoidable and can be stopped. One death on our roads is simply one too many.

“Road safety remains an absolute priority and we are determined that we continue to make investments which support our road safety framework to 2030, which sets out our vision for Scotland to have the best road safety performance in the world by 2030 and an ambitious long-term goal where no-one is seriously injured or killed on our roads by 2050.”