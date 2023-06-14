Nadine Dorries could prolong Sunak’s by-election challenge with ‘unusual’ delay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nadine Dorries could prolong Sunak’s by-election challenge with ‘unusual’ delay

By Press Association
Nadine Dorries could prolong the by-election challenge for Rishi Sunak (Victoria Jones/PA)
Nadine Dorries could prolong the by-election challenge for Rishi Sunak (Victoria Jones/PA)

Downing Street has expressed bewilderment at Nadine Dorries’ delay in formally resigning as an MP in a move that could prolong the by-election struggle for Rishi Sunak.

The former culture secretary announced she would quit her Mid Bedfordshire seat “with immediate effect” after being denied the peerage requested by Boris Johnson as Tory infighting raged in public.

On Wednesday, the Conservatives triggered the by-elections in the former prime minister’s seat and in that of his ally Nigel Adams after they resigned in writing.

But Ms Dorries is yet to do so, and with the countdown ticking for voters going to the polls the delay may mean the three by-elections have to take place over two separate days.

The move could prolong the pain for the Prime Minister as he faces a battle to defend three Conservative seats at a time of dire polling as he publicly scraps with Mr Johnson.

Asked if there is frustration over the delay, Mr Sunak’s press secretary said: “It’s obviously unusual to have an MP say they will resign with immediate effect and for that not to take place.

“The Prime Minister believes the people of Mid Bedfordshire deserve proper representation in this House and he looks forward to campaigning for the Conservative candidate in the by-election.”

Simon Hart
Tory Chief Whip Simon Hart (Yui Mok/PA)

Pressed if that means her constituents are not currently being served properly, the spokeswoman said: “The Prime Minister believes that it’s important that they have certainty.”

Conservative Chief Whip Simon Hart has moved a motion known as a “writ” for by-elections in Mr Johnson’s Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency and Mr Adams’ Selby and Ainsty seat.

That means there are between 21 and 27 working days for the votes to be held, with possible dates being July 13 or 20 as they are always held on Thursdays.

But the third by-election was on hold as official notice from Ms Dorries was outstanding despite saying she would quit on Friday.

She claimed “sinister forces” had denied her a seat in the House of Lords as requested in Mr Johnson’s honours list.

Tory MP Aaron Bell suggested Ms Dorries should get on with it, claiming she has been more focused on her work on TalkTV.

“I don’t know what Nadine’s doing, to be honest,” he told BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme.

“I think it would be good for her constituency in Mid Bedfordshire… if they could have proper representation, because Nadine’s barely been seen in Parliament these last six months while she’s been earning money on telly.”

The Conservatives were expected to confirm the date for the two confirmed by-elections later on Wednesday.

Labour said it would be “campaigning to win” in all the by-elections, “however many we end up having and whenever we end up having them”.

A spokesman said the party was ruling out any sort of deal with the Liberal Democrats in the fight for the seats.

Lib Dem deputy leader Daisy Cooper said: “Liberal Democrats will be fighting for every vote in these by-elections, giving people a chance to back our fair deal and elect a strong local champion who will stand up for them.”

