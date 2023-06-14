People of Nottingham can feel safe despite deadly attacks, says Braverman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
People of Nottingham can feel safe despite deadly attacks, says Braverman

By Press Association
Police officers at an address on Ilkeston Road in Nottingham (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Police officers at an address on Ilkeston Road in Nottingham (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Suella Braverman has said the people of Nottingham should feel safe despite being “shaken beyond belief” by a deadly rampage in the city.

The Home Secretary offered assurances when pressed by MPs to ensure Nottinghamshire Police has all the resources it needs in the aftermath of the attacks, which killed three people and injured three others.

Ms Braverman also cautioned people against speculating about the attacks, warning it “runs the risk of being counterproductive”.

Ian Coates, who worked as part of LEAD Academy Trust, and University of Nottingham students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, were killed in the attacks in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Ms Braverman, making a statement to the Commons, said: “I can tell the House that the police are working flat out to establish the full facts and provide support to everyone affected.

“They are currently keeping an open mind as to the motives behind these attacks but I can confirm Nottinghamshire Police are being assisted in their inquiries by counter-terror police.

“Though, this does not mean that it is currently being treated as a terrorist attack.”

Conservative MP Lee Anderson (Ashfield) sought assurances over public safety.

He said: “Nottingham is a beautiful city with wonderful people, and I doubt the people of Nottingham and Nottinghamshire will ever come to terms with this vile and cruel act.

“The public want answers and more importantly they need to know that they’re safe on the streets of Nottinghamshire.

People at a vigil at St Peter’s church in Nottingham
People at a vigil at St Peter’s church in Nottingham (Jacob King/PA)

“So what reassurances can the Home Secretary give to the people of Ashfield and the whole of Nottinghamshire, and Nottingham city especially, that they are safe and the police are getting all the resources that they need?”

Ms Braverman replied: “People can feel safe in Nottingham going forward.

“I know that is difficult for many people to feel in the immediate aftermath of a terrible incident of the type we have just seen, but they must know the police are working flat out to get to the bottom of this.

“Ultimately we all want justice and we’re also backing the police and all of the other professionals to ensure they can do their operational work as effectively as possible.”

Labour’s Nadia Whittome (Nottingham East) earlier paid tribute to the “unity and resilience” of the people in the city and thanked the emergency services for working “tirelessly” in response to the incident.

She said: “Nottingham is devastated by the deaths of three residents of our city: Grace Kumar, Barnaby Webber and Ian Coates. It was incredibly moving to join the vigil yesterday at St Peter’s Church, where hundreds of people came together in grief, among them many students who lost two much loved members of their community.

“Will the Home Secretary join me in paying tribute to the people of Nottingham, to their unity and resilience at this painful time?”

Ms Braverman echoed the sentiment, adding: “The people of Nottingham will be shaken beyond belief over the events over the last few days.

“We are with them as a nation and we stand by them, with them and we will support them in all ways that they need.”

The Commons heard Ms Kumar was a “star”, a “massive talent” and an “awesome teammate”.

Conservative former leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith, MP for Chingford and Woodford Green, said: “Grace O’Malley-Kumar was in fact a resident in Woodford and I remember that she had been part of Woodford Wells cricket and hockey club. She was a star – England under-16, England under-18, all destined for a great future.”

Sir Iain said all who knew Grace need support in the aftermath of the attack, adding: “The devastation, not just of a lost life but of a lost future that may have changed other lives for the better, is the terrible devastation of this terrible act.”

Conservative MP Vicky Ford, whose Chelmsford constituency is home to Essex County Cricket Club, fought back tears as she said: “Grace O’Malley-Kumar played cricket for Essex from the age of under-11 to under-15s, she was highly talented with bat and ball, she captained the team.

“She was a massive talent, a respected captain and an awesome teammate. The club is devastated.”

