Green MSP to lodge abortion buffer zone Bill

An MSP is due to lodge a long-awaited Bill designed to end protests outside abortion clinics.

Green MSP Gillian Mackay will introduce the legislation on Thursday, with the first vote expected in October.

The Bill has wide cross-party support, including from the Scottish Government, making its passage a near-certainty.

If passed, the legislation will mean protests outside abortion clinics will have to take place a certain distance away from the facilities, after public outcry in recent years.

Opponents of the Bill have questioned its impact on free speech.

Ms Mackay said: “Bringing in safe access zones for patients and staff around abortion clinics across Scotland is within touching distance.

“We can end the abuse and intimidation they have endured for too long and send a powerful message to the world about the right to choose.

“The overwhelming support I have received from party colleagues, first ministers past and present, and that of fellow MSPs has been truly humbling and an inspirational counterweight to some of the unnecessary abuse I, my team and supporters have received.

“At long last we will be in a position to end the kind of disgraceful scenes we have witnessed outside healthcare facilities once and for all.”

Ms Mackay praised campaigners, including Back Off Scotland, for their work pushing for a new law to be introduced, adding: “This has been a long time coming and I do not doubt there may be further hurdles to face.

“But we are on the right side of history and I am determined to see safe buffer zones become an everyday reality across Scotland as quickly and effectively as possible.

“The right to safe, appropriate and, above all, dignified women’s healthcare should be viewed as a human right and this proposal is a vital step on that continuing journey.”

The main group holding such protests is Texas-based 40 Days for Life, whose co-founder and chief executive Shawn Carney told the BBC earlier this month he was concerned about the impact of the Bill on freedom of speech.

“It’s not our responsibility of how someone else feels, nor is it the responsibility of any government or any business to control the feelings of another,” he said.

Mr Carney also did not rule out legal action if the Bill passed.