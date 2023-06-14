Ferry disruption ‘catastrophic’ for South Uist, Holyrood debate hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ferry disruption ‘catastrophic’ for South Uist, Holyrood debate hears

By Press Association
CalMac’s services have come under strain (John Linton/PA)
CalMac’s services have come under strain (John Linton/PA)

Ferry cancellations have been “catastrophic” for South Uist, with one business owner saying it has had a bigger impact than the pandemic, an MSP has said.

On Wednesday, Holyrood debated Labour’s call for a compensation fund for South Uist islanders impacted by ferry cancellations.

Michael Marra’s motion said there should be a “resilience fund” to support business owners dealing with ferry disruption.

Demand for action has been increasing following CalMac’s cancellation of ferries between the mainland port in Mallaig and Lochboisdale, with local businesses estimating a loss of £50,000 per day due to tourism, and imports and exports being hit by the cut.

Humza Yousaf said at First Minister’s Questions last week that reimbursement for businesses is “not off the table”.

Industrial strike
Scottish Labour’s finance spokesman Michael Marra (Jane Barlow/PA)

A third of South Uist’s population turned up to the ferry terminal earlier this month to protest against the service’s cancellation for most of June.

Speaking in favour of his motion on Wednesday, Mr Marra said the Government was responsible for a “catastrophic” failure which was “destroying livelihoods and communities”.

He said: “The idea of a resilience fund did not begin on these benches, it began in our island communities when residents of South Uist gathered in droves to protest the withdrawal of yet more ferry services.”

He added: “One business owner told us that the impact on her business was catastrophic and far exceeds the impact from the global pandemic.”

Mr Marra said the £4.5 million incurred by Calmac in financial penalties, and paid to the Scottish Government, should be compensated to islanders to make up for the disruption they face.

The SNP amendment to Mr Marra’s motion removed the call for the resilience fund.

Humza Yousaf statement to Parliament
Mairi McAllan said she recognised how important the issue is for islanders (Jane Barlow/PA)

Transport Secretary Mairi McAllan said she acknowledged how important the issue is for island communities.

She said: “Following protests in South Uist, I will not prevaricate about the strain that is currently being felt in the network.

“Ongoing technical issues with vessels have resulted in delays to the annual overhaul programme and cancellations of sailings have been the result of that.”

She added: “I deeply regret that island communities’ needs have not always been met by Calmac services, that communication from them has not been always sufficient, it hasn’t always been timeous.”

The minister said the Government is determined to provide more vessels for the fleet.

The financial penalties imposed on Calmac have already been used to provide further resilience on the ferry network, she said.

Ms McAllan pointed to the recent move to charter the MV Alfred, which usually serves an Orkney route, to move to the west coast to alleviate pressure on Calmac’s services.

Business Minister Richard Lochhead also spoke during the debate at Holyrood and referred to Mr Yousaf’s earlier comments.

Discussing the calls for compensation, he said the Government “is listening and will act”.

