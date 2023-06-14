Government commits to reducing number of national NHS targets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government commits to reducing number of national NHS targets

By Press Association
The Government has committed to reducing the number of national NHS targets to enable local health and care systems to focus on improving their patients’ health.

It is in response to two reviews, including one by former health secretary Patricia Hewitt calling for a raft of targets to be scrapped and a bigger focus on preventing ill health.

The Government-commissioned study said having too many targets makes them less effective – and adding new ones while not being consistent with funding makes it impossible to plan new services and recruit staff and wastes money and time.

It comes as the NHS continues to miss major targets on A&E waits, ambulance response times and cancer waits and treatment times.

The Department of Health and Social Care on Wednesday announced a number of measures to support integrated care systems (ICSs) – which are partnerships of organisations that come together to plan and deliver joined-up health and care services – in response to the reports.

This includes reviewing and streamlining national targets.

The Government has also vowed to develop better information around funding for prevention services and provide greater certainty over budgets for local health and care systems.

Care minister Helen Whately said: “Integrated care systems are already making a difference by bringing together local NHS organisations along with social care and the voluntary sector. We know that joined up care benefits patients and that’s exactly what ICSs are there to provide.

“We have listened to the reports and the actions we’re going to take, like reviewing how we reduce admin burdens on local systems, will build on the excellent work that ICSs are already doing.”

NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard said: “Integrated care systems have the power to change the way the NHS provides care for people while working alongside local government to ensure people live healthier lives.

“Health systems across the country are already making a real impact and we will continue to support local areas to improve outcomes for patients.”

