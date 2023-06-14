British Sign Language GCSE one step closer as Government launches consultation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
British Sign Language GCSE one step closer as Government launches consultation

By Press Association
Pupils who studied the new GCSE would learn how to use BSL in work, social and academic settings, the Department for Education said (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Pupils who studied the new GCSE would learn how to use BSL in work, social and academic settings, the Department for Education said (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A British Sign Language GCSE is one step closer to being taught in schools as the Government launches a consultation on the content of the subject.

The Government is aiming for the British Sign Language (BSL) GCSE to be first taught to pupils in England from September 2025.

Views on the qualification – including the language skills to be studied and the role of history – are being sought from teachers, employers and the deaf and hearing communities in a 12-week consultation.

In 2018, the Government said it would consider introducing a GCSE in BSL after deaf schoolboy Daniel Jillings campaigned for the new qualification and his family launched a legal challenge to get one instated as quickly as possible.

It is understood that the development of the GCSE was delayed due to the pandemic.

The Department for Education (DfE) said it had been working with subject experts, stakeholders and schools to develop proposed content to ensure that the new BSL GCSE was internationally recognised.

Pupils who studied the new GCSE would learn how to use BSL in work, social and academic settings and they would be given an understanding of the history of sign language in the UK, the DfE has said.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said: “It is fantastic that British Sign Language will soon be taught in schools up and down the country.

“Good communication is essential both inside and outside the workplace and this historic GCSE will give students a vital life skill valued by employers.

“This new qualification will break down barriers, advance equality of opportunity, and celebrate the history and rich culture of British Sign Language.”

Last year, British Sign Language was recognised in law as a language of Great Britain in the BSL Act.

It is hoped the new GCSE will help advance inclusivity within education.

Dr Jo Saxton, chief regulator of Ofqual, said: “At their best, qualifications increase opportunities and break down barriers.

“This GCSE in British Sign Language will do that by encouraging more people to study the language, so I’m delighted to be launching our consultation on how students should be assessed in this exciting new GCSE.”

Susan Daniels, chief executive of the National Deaf Children’s Society (NDCS), said: “We’re delighted that a GCSE in British Sign Language (BSL) is now a step closer.

“BSL is a native British language used by tens of thousands of people, so it’s only fair and right that BSL users should have the opportunity to achieve a GCSE in their own, legally recognised language.

“This qualification will help to break down communication barriers between deaf and hearing people and educate more people about the deaf community and culture.”

Lindsay Foster, executive director at Signature, an awarding body for deaf communication and language qualifications in the UK, said: “We have been working towards a BSL GCSE for over 12 years now, so this feels like a milestone moment.”

She added: “From the secondary schools we have spoken with, around 60% have told us that they would like to offer this as part of their curriculum.

“We really hope that over the years to come we see this in as many schools as possible.”

