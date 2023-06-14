British Sign Language GCSE one step closer as Government launches consultation

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A British Sign Language GCSE is one step closer to being taught in schools as the Government launches a consultation on the content of the subject.

The Government is aiming for the British Sign Language (BSL) GCSE to be first taught to pupils in England from September 2025.

Views on the qualification – including the language skills to be studied and the role of history – are being sought from teachers, employers and the deaf and hearing communities in a 12-week consultation.

In 2018, the Government said it would consider introducing a GCSE in BSL after deaf schoolboy Daniel Jillings campaigned for the new qualification and his family launched a legal challenge to get one instated as quickly as possible.

It is understood that the development of the GCSE was delayed due to the pandemic.

The Department for Education (DfE) said it had been working with subject experts, stakeholders and schools to develop proposed content to ensure that the new BSL GCSE was internationally recognised.

Pupils who studied the new GCSE would learn how to use BSL in work, social and academic settings and they would be given an understanding of the history of sign language in the UK, the DfE has said.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said: “It is fantastic that British Sign Language will soon be taught in schools up and down the country.

“Good communication is essential both inside and outside the workplace and this historic GCSE will give students a vital life skill valued by employers.

“This new qualification will break down barriers, advance equality of opportunity, and celebrate the history and rich culture of British Sign Language.”

Last year, British Sign Language was recognised in law as a language of Great Britain in the BSL Act.

It is hoped the new GCSE will help advance inclusivity within education.

Dr Jo Saxton, chief regulator of Ofqual, said: “At their best, qualifications increase opportunities and break down barriers.

“This GCSE in British Sign Language will do that by encouraging more people to study the language, so I’m delighted to be launching our consultation on how students should be assessed in this exciting new GCSE.”

Susan Daniels, chief executive of the National Deaf Children’s Society (NDCS), said: “We’re delighted that a GCSE in British Sign Language (BSL) is now a step closer.

“BSL is a native British language used by tens of thousands of people, so it’s only fair and right that BSL users should have the opportunity to achieve a GCSE in their own, legally recognised language.

“This qualification will help to break down communication barriers between deaf and hearing people and educate more people about the deaf community and culture.”

Lindsay Foster, executive director at Signature, an awarding body for deaf communication and language qualifications in the UK, said: “We have been working towards a BSL GCSE for over 12 years now, so this feels like a milestone moment.”

She added: “From the secondary schools we have spoken with, around 60% have told us that they would like to offer this as part of their curriculum.

“We really hope that over the years to come we see this in as many schools as possible.”