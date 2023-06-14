Renters’ protections loopholes ‘could see tenants evicted by the backdoor’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Renters’ protections loopholes ‘could see tenants evicted by the backdoor’

By Press Association
Loopholes in a new Bill to protect renters could see tenants still evicted without reason, a charity has said (Steve Parsons/PA)
Loopholes in a new Bill to protect renters could see tenants still evicted without reason, a charity has said (Steve Parsons/PA)

Loopholes in new legislation to protect tenants could see “unscrupulous landlords” continue to evict renters “by the backdoor”, Citizens Advice said, as it detailed helping record numbers of people with those issues last month.

The charity provided support to almost 2,000 people with issues around so-called no-fault evictions in May, which it said is the most in a single month on record and a 25% increase since the same month last year.

The long-awaited Renters’ (Reform) Bill was introduced to Parliament last month, promising to deliver on a 2019 Conservative manifesto commitment to abolish Section 21 (no-fault) evictions.

These currently allow landlords to quickly evict tenants without having to give a reason, but the Government said the changes in the Bill will “empower renters to challenge poor landlords without fear of losing their home”.

But concerns have been raised due to the reforms also strengthening landlords’ rights to throw out tenants for antisocial behaviour, with the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities stating that the Bill will broaden the classification of “disruptive and harmful activities” that can lead to eviction.

Notice periods will be reduced where renters have been “irresponsible” – for example, by breaching their tenancy agreement or causing damage to the property, according to the Government.

The Bill also seeks to make it illegal for landlords and agents to impose blanket bans on renting to benefit claimants or families with children, and applies “decent home” quality standards to the private rented sector for the first time.

Citizens Advice said the reforms must be “watertight” as they warned landlords could use excessive rent increases as a way of “forcing tenants out”, with the charity finding that less than 10% of renters who challenged a rent hike were successful.

The organisation is calling for the length of time new tenants are protected from no-fault grounds for eviction to be increased from six months to two years as well as steps to be put in place to ensure landlords who claim to need to sell a property cannot then rapidly re-let it.

Matthew Upton, from Citizens Advice, said: “Our advisers are increasingly hearing from renters who are being forced to uproot their entire lives after receiving a Section 21 notice.

“For too long, renters have lived in precarious situations with few protections while landlords have held all the cards.

“Reforms to the private rental sector are welcome but they’re open to abuse from unscrupulous landlords. The Government must ensure reforms are watertight and not include loopholes which allow Section 21 evictions to continue by the backdoor.”

A Government spokesperson said “any attempt to get around the law will not tolerated and our reforms will prevent section 21 from being replicated through rent hikes”.

They added: “Where landlords seek possession through a court, they must prove their intention to sell or move themselves or family members into the property.

“To prevent landlords from exploiting these grounds, they will not be able to re-market or relet their property for three months after using them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

A rod of Idyllic houses line the A882 road on the left at Haster.
Police close Highland road due to ongoing incident near Wick
Kincorth Hill offers great views of Aberdeen. Picture by Jim Irvine
Fire fighters battling fire at Kincorth Hill in Aberdeen
Man inflating car tyre.
'They knew what they were doing': SUV owner hits out at 'attention seekers' who…
Darryl McHardy bagged the winner against Stranraer. Image: SNS
Buckie's Graeme Stewart targets trophies after signing Darryl McHardy
The summit of Ben Nevis was struck by lightning. Image: Rich Pyne.
Watch: Lightning strike leaves rocks on Ben Nevis summit 'obliterated'
Tornado jet on the grass next to side of the road at RAF Lossiemouth.
New RAF Lossiemouth gate guardian honours Tornado crews involved in tragic mid-air collision
Stern of the Vanguard wreck with the name just about visible through rust. Diver shining a light on the name.
New images of HMS Vanguard and HMS Hampshire provide insight into First World War…
Fire fighters putting out a fire.
Firefighters battle wildfire at Aberdeen beach as picnic-goers watch on
Henry Stephen, left, died after the incident in Rosehill Crescent, Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Police watchdog to investigate death of man following assault on Aberdeen’s Rosehill Crescent
Firefighters have been called to another wildfire near Torlundy. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Helicopter called to assist fire crews at wildfire near Torlundy