Privileges Committee to publish verdict that Johnson lied to MPs over partygate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Privileges Committee to publish verdict that Johnson lied to MPs over partygate

By Press Association
A long-awaited report concluding that Boris Johnson misled Parliament with his partygate denials is set to be published on Thursday morning (Leon Neal/PA)
A long-awaited report concluding that Boris Johnson misled Parliament with his partygate denials is set to be published on Thursday morning (Leon Neal/PA)

A long-awaited report concluding that Boris Johnson misled Parliament with his partygate denials is set to be published on Thursday morning.

After a 14-month investigation, the Privileges Committee will release its findings on whether the former prime minister committed a contempt of Parliament by misleading MPs either recklessly or deliberately by denying lockdown rules were broken in No 10.

Mr Johnson has railed against the committee he has criticised as a “kangaroo court”, and dramatically quit as an MP on Friday after receiving its verdict.

Harriet Harman comment
The Tory-majority Privileges Committee is chaired by veteran Labour MP Harriet Harman (Niall Carson/PA)

The former Conservative leader’s resignation means he will not serve the lengthy suspension likely to be recommended.

If it was at least 10 days and approved by the Commons, then a by-election in his Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency could have been triggered.

His decision to quit pre-empted such an outcome, with his constituents to go to the polls next month in a major electoral challenge for Rishi Sunak.

Mr Johnson’s ally Nigel Adams also stepped down and his arch-supporter Nadine Dorries has announced she will go too, though her demands for answers about why she was denied a peerage before she formally quits as an MP look set to prolong the by-election struggle for the Prime Minister.

The Privileges Committee report is expected to be released at around 9am on Thursday and to be some 30,000 words long.

Mr Johnson has indicated he will make his “views clear” once it is released.

In a last-ditch attempt to disparage the Tory-majority panel on the eve of publication, he called for its most senior Conservative member to resign.

Downing Street partygate
Boris Johnson faced a three-hour grilling at the Privileges Committee in March (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

He accused Sir Bernard Jenkin of “monstrous hypocrisy” after the Guido Fawkes website reported the MP had gone to a drinks party in Parliament while Covid restrictions were in place in 2020.

But Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper said this was a “typical distraction tactic” from the ex-premier “that doesn’t change the fact he broke the law and lied about it”.

The Financial Times reported that Mr Johnson will be found to have committed “multiple” contempts of Parliament, including disclosing some of its draft findings in his resignation statement last week.

The MPs on the panel have rejected his defence that senior officials advised him Covid rules and guidance had been followed in No 10, according to the Times.

A senior aide in fact warned him against claiming to the Commons that social distancing guidelines were observed, the newspaper reported.

A vote could be held on the seven-person committee’s conclusions in the Commons next week.

File photo dated 02/03/23 of Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson resigned as an MP after accusing a Commons investigation of attempting to ‘drive me out’ (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A majority vote in favour would amount to a significant rebuke for Mr Johnson less than a year after he left No 10.

The committee is also set to raise concerns about MPs who have criticised the probe, but not name them, according to the FT.

Home Office minister Chris Philp argued the MPs, including Tory former Cabinet minister Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg who branded it a “kangaroo court”, should not be censured.

“Although I don’t characterise the committee in those terms, I think people are free to express their opinions,” he told ITV’s Peston.

“I don’t think we should be trying to sort of muzzle MPs.”

Senior Tory MP Caroline Nokes told the same programme that “the psychodrama of what’s going on with the former minister, the chaos of these by-elections” were a “distraction” from the big issues facing the country.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

A rod of Idyllic houses line the A882 road on the left at Haster.
Police close Highland road due to ongoing incident near Wick
Kincorth Hill offers great views of Aberdeen. Picture by Jim Irvine
Fire fighters battling fire at Kincorth Hill in Aberdeen
Man inflating car tyre.
'They knew what they were doing': SUV owner hits out at 'attention seekers' who…
Darryl McHardy bagged the winner against Stranraer. Image: SNS
Buckie's Graeme Stewart targets trophies after signing Darryl McHardy
The summit of Ben Nevis was struck by lightning. Image: Rich Pyne.
Watch: Lightning strike leaves rocks on Ben Nevis summit 'obliterated'
Tornado jet on the grass next to side of the road at RAF Lossiemouth.
New RAF Lossiemouth gate guardian honours Tornado crews involved in tragic mid-air collision
Stern of the Vanguard wreck with the name just about visible through rust. Diver shining a light on the name.
New images of HMS Vanguard and HMS Hampshire provide insight into First World War…
Fire fighters putting out a fire.
Firefighters battle wildfire at Aberdeen beach as picnic-goers watch on
Henry Stephen, left, died after the incident in Rosehill Crescent, Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Police watchdog to investigate death of man following assault on Aberdeen’s Rosehill Crescent
Firefighters have been called to another wildfire near Torlundy. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Helicopter called to assist fire crews at wildfire near Torlundy