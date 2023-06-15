Britain at lower risk of losing power next winter, says grid operator

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
By Press Association
There should be enough electricity this winter, national Grid ESO said (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Britain will be at a lower risk of losing power this winter than it was last time, according to a report from the company that runs the grid.

National Grid’s Electricity System Operator (ESO) said on Thursday that power plants, wind farms and other generation methods are expected to be able to provide more than enough power to meet demand.

In an early outlook ahead of winter it said that the grid would have an average margin – the difference between supply of electricity and demand for it – of 4.8 gigawatts (GW) this coming winter.

That gives the system a margin of 8% – higher than last winter – reducing the period when demand might outstrip supply to just 0.1 hours, down from 0.2 hours a year earlier.

“That’s really healthy. But even within that there will be tight days. There will be cold snaps in the winter and therefore we do expect to use our normal operational tools,” said ESO corporate affairs director Jacob Rigg.

The increased margins are thanks to new power generation sites that have come online since last winter, among other things, ESO said.

Mr Rigg said that the business is still in negotiations with energy company Drax to ensure that its coal power plant is on standby in case it is needed next winter.

ESO is also planning to bring back the so-called demand flexibility service – a system which pays customers to reduce their electricity use during tighter times.

Ahead of last winter, there were fears that the UK and other parts of Europe could struggle to keep the lights on.

The continent’s energy system was forced to re-invent itself ahead of the winter, faced with potential gas shortages after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

It led to record gas exports from the UK to the continent – much of it gas that was transported here on ships and then forwarded to Europe.

In a separate report, also published on Thursday, National Gas said that it had sent 7.6 billion cubic metres of gas to Europe through its pipelines – a record high – and almost twice the exports of the previous year.

Britain received record levels of liquified natural gas at 15.7 billion cubic metres compared to 11.4 billion the previous winter, most of it from the US and Qatar, National Gas said.

It added that on one day during the early December cold snap, demand hit 417 million cubic metres as people tried to keep warm, it was the highest since the Beast from the East five years earlier.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Mr Rigg said: “The illegal invasion of Ukraine is creating risks in the global energy system.

“The risks could manifest themselves in terms of gas availability and also the energy availability across Europe.”

ESO will wait until its September report to analyse the winter availability of gas as it is too early to say at the moment.

