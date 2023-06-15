Church urged to allow same sex marriage to boost falling congregation numbers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Church urged to allow same sex marriage to boost falling congregation numbers

By Press Association
Labour former minister Ben Bradshaw urged the Church of England’s representative in Parliament to change its stance on same-sex marriage (Alamy/PA)
Dwindling congregation numbers would be boosted if the Church of England allowed same-sex weddings in its churches, Parliament has heard.

Labour former minister Ben Bradshaw urged the Church of England’s representative in Parliament to change its stance on same-sex marriage, amid falling numbers of people attending services.

Earlier this year the Church said it would bless same-sex civil marriages for the first time, but its position on gay marriage has not changed and same-sex couples are unable to marry in churches.

Exeter MP Mr Bradshaw told the Commons: “There might be more weddings in church were the Church of England to allow same-sex couples to get married in church.”

Stafford Hospital inquiry
Exeter MP Ben Bradshaw urged the Church of England to change its stance on same-sex marriage (David Jones/PA)

Reading from a report, the Labour MP added: “In that context, does he welcome the commission’s conclusion as I do that ‘a family does not necessitate a certain type of relationship or specific family form, but what matters is the depth of the connections and support that can be relied upon’?

“Is this not completely inconsistent with the Church’s continued rejection of families where the couple happens to be of the same sex and its refusal to solemnise their committed relationships?”

Conservative MP and Second Church Estates Commissioner Andrew Selous responded: “What I would say to him, who I know follows these issues very closely, (is) that this was an independent report to the archbishops.

“It has been welcomed by the Church. It is based on deep evidence collecting over a two-year period, talking to people up and down the country, particularly young people.

“I agree with him, there are some very sensible suggestions within it, and the matters which he refers to are of course on the agenda of the General Synod of the Church of England which will take place in York early next month.”

Conservative former minister Tim Loughton meanwhile drew attention to the falling number of people attending the Church of England over the last decade.

The East Worthing and Shoreham MP told the Commons: “In 2011, there were 51,000 weddings in Church of England churches. By 2019, pre-Covid, that figure had dropped to 29,000.

“Since the current Archbishop of Canterbury (Justin Welby) came into office in 2013, as he readily admitted last week, the average congregational attendance has dropped by 15%.”

He asked: “How can the Church of England influence the population on family relationship and marriage matters when too many of the congregations are voting with their feet?”

