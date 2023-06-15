Cancer strategy outlines ‘formidable’ challenge posed by disease

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland still faces a formidable challenge in dealing with cancer as survival rates have failed to improve at a satisfactory rate, a new strategy for tackling the disease has warned.

Cancer charities welcomed the publication of the Scottish Government’s 10-year strategy, but stressed the need for cash to be invested to help in the fight against the disease.

Sorcha Hume, chair of the Scottish Cancer Coalition and public affairs manager for Cancer Research UK in Scotland, said implementing the strategy must be “swift” and it must be “adequately funded”.

Around 35,400 Scots are currently diagnosed with cancer each year – more than four people every hour.

But with that number forecast to rise to 42,100 a year by 2040, the Government formed its new 10-year strategy.

A new 10-year cancer strategy has been launched which aims to cut the number of people diagnosed with later-stage cancer and reduce associated health inequalities. It also aims to improve survival, particularly among the less-survivable cancers.Read more: https://t.co/FQg7iH9z0x pic.twitter.com/9fHFRppdB7 — Scot Gov Health (@scotgovhealth) June 15, 2023

Backed by a three-year action plan which includes 136 separate actions, the strategy aims to reduce the number of people who are only diagnosed when the disease is at a late stage.

More than two-fifths (42%) of cancer cases are diagnosed when the disease is at either stage three or four, and the aim is to cut this to less than a quarter (24%).

With people from the most deprived areas being 74% more likely to die from cancer than those in the least deprived communities, the strategy also sets out plans to reduce health inequalities associated with the disease.

But it makes clear: “Cancer remains one of Scotland’s single biggest health challenges, affecting every one of our citizens in some way throughout their lifetime.

“The challenge remains formidable. Cancer survival has improved in Scotland but not at a satisfactory rate.”

Health Secretary Michael Matheson launched the new strategy during a visit to the cancer centre at Edinburgh’s Western General Hospital, where he spoke to staff and patients.

But it comes after figures showed that in October to December last year, just 71.7% of eligible patients started cancer treatment within 62 days – the worst performance on record.

The Strategy focuses on reducing inequalities, meaning treatment and care will be equally good wherever anyone lives. It also includes improvements so all patients have access to prehabilitation and a single point of contact to help support them through their cancer journey. pic.twitter.com/8VDmBI8O5v — Scot Gov Health (@scotgovhealth) June 15, 2023

Mr Matheson said: “Our absolute focus is to improve cancer survival and make sure everyone gets excellent and accessible care.

“The pandemic had a significant impact on all aspects of health and social care, and cancer services were no exception.

“This cancer strategy will make sure we are properly delivering these vital services and clearly directing future investments.”

The strategy aims to improve cancer survival, and “provide excellent, equitably accessible care”, as it says it will “be necessary to renew our services and approaches to cancer control”.

Mr Matheson added there is a “strong public health approach” in the strategy, with the aim of preventing more cancers by encouraging people to live more healthily.

He said there will be “prompt access to quality services” for those requiring diagnostic tests and treatment.

Mr Matheson added: “As well as being able to cure more people, we also recognise the importance of treatment to extend good quality life and the provision of excellent palliative care.”

With @CR_UK predicting that the number of people diagnosed with cancer in Scotland will rise by a quarter by 2040, and their latest #CancerWaitingTimes figures being the worst on record – it is timely that the Scotland Government launched its new 10-year cancer strategy today. 1/ https://t.co/nXWLdPeJIc — Michelle Mitchell (@Michelle_CRUK) June 15, 2023

Welcoming the strategy, Dr Hume said: “Our NHS is under more pressure than ever, and it is our sincere hope that this strategy is the first step towards better cancer services for the people of Scotland.

“It is vital however that implementation is swift, and that the strategy is adequately funded.

“We look forward to continuing our work with the Scottish Government to realise our shared ambition of improving cancer outcomes for everyone in Scotland.”

Lorraine Dallas, chairwoman of the Less Survivable Cancers Taskforce Scotland and director of information, prevention and support at the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation, welcomed the new strategy as a “big step in the right direction for people diagnosed with one of the less survivable cancers”.

These include pancreatic and lung cancer, as well as cancers of the stomach, liver, brain and oesophagus, which have an average five-year survival of just 16% from diagnosis.

With 3,959 deaths from lung cancer in 2021, Ms Dallas added: “Lung cancer remains Scotland’s single biggest cause of cancer death and a continued focus and action to address this should be an urgent priority.”

She welcomed the commitment in the strategy to “taking action on those cancer types that have the poorest survival”.

But she said: “We now need significant investment in research and action to improve cancer diagnostic and treatment services.

“Early diagnosis is crucial when it comes to cancer survival. We know that less survivable cancers are far more likely to be diagnosed in the later stages of the disease and this has a significant impact on treatment options.”