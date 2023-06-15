MP: Change the law to ensure sex offenders cannot stand for Parliament

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

MP: Change the law to ensure sex offenders cannot stand for Parliament

By Press Association
Labour MP Charlotte Nichols (David Woolfall/UK Parliament)
Labour MP Charlotte Nichols (David Woolfall/UK Parliament)

An MP has urged the Government to change the law that underpins the UK electoral system to ensure people who are on the sex offenders register are not allowed to stand for Parliament.

Labour’s Charlotte Nichols expressed her concern over the Representation of the People Act and its failure to explicitly prevent individuals on the sex offenders register from standing for office.

Ms Nichols called for a statutory instrument to be introduced to disbar known sex offenders from entering Parliament and ensure that those who are convicted while serving in office cannot seek re-election.

Her comments follow a debate on Monday on proposals to bar colleagues from entering the parliamentary estate if they are under investigation by police for “credible allegations of sexual or violent offending”.

During the debate, Tory former minister Sir Christopher Chope voiced his discomfort in supporting the House of Commission’s report due to the absence of explicit restrictions in the Representation of the People Act.

Speaking at business questions on Thursday, Warrington North MP Ms Nichols said: “In Monday’s debate on risk-based exclusions, one honourable member (Sir Christopher Chope) said they were uncomfortable supporting the Commission’s proposals on safeguarding due to the fact that the Representation of the People Act has never explicitly precluded someone on the sex offenders register for standing for office.

“As utterly bizarre as I found the logic underpinning this argument, it did strike me as something very easy to remedy.

“On this basis, can the Leader of the House please advise when she will be bringing forward a statutory instrument to amend the Representation of the People Act in order to disbar people we already know are sex offenders from entering this place and to ensure those who joined that register during their time in Parliament are neither eligible to stay, nor can they seek to return at subsequent elections?”

Cabinet meeting
Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt said Ms Nichols raised “an interesting point”, adding: “I think that the debate on Monday was a very good one.

“Clearly members have different views on these matters, but I was very pleased that we seem to identify the areas that are still left for the Commission to do work on and I hope we will be able to come back to the House in short order.

“She will know that as Leader of the House, what she asked me to do is not in my lane, but of course, she and other honourable members can secure a debate on the matter and I would encourage her to raise the point she makes with the relevant Secretary of State.”

On Monday, Sir Christopher said the House of Commons Commission’s proposals could open the “floodgates to vexatious accusations”.

Tory former minister Sir Christopher Chope (PA Archive/PA Images)
Tory former minister Sir Christopher Chope (PA Archive/PA Images)

He also pointed out that MPs are not subject to the Disclosure and Barring Service, noting that as long as they are not serving a sentence or imprisoned for more than a year, they can still run for office while on the sex offenders register.

Sir Christopher said: “Members of Parliament are not subject to the Disclosure and Barring Service. As long as they are not currently serving a sentence or imprisoned more than a year they can stand as members of Parliament, be elected as members of Parliament while they are still on the sex offenders register. And are we suggesting that we should change the Representation of the People Act…?”

After several MPs from the opposition benches could be heard shouting “yes”, he added: “Let somebody bring forward a proposal to change the Representation of the People Act and do it expressly and overtly and say that there’s a certain category, an additional category of people who are ineligible to stand for election or to be elected to this place. The situation we have got here is that there’s a backdoor attempt to try and achieve that objective without changing the primary legislation.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Scotbeef has said it will still operate from its Inverurie site.
Concerns for beef industry as ABP buys two Scotbeef sites
Ross County skipper Keith Watson. Image: SNS
Skipper Keith Watson among three further players to depart Ross County
Danny Grant standing outside the front of the Kirkie with a pint of Tennent's.
New owner of Kirkie pub in Elgin sold house to go 'all in' on…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A bogus workman from Aberdeen was part of a cruel scam to trick an elderly woman into paying ?22,000 for 'exceptionally poor' roof repairs. John Forrest, 38, and Kevin Russell, 43, conned Carol Primrose, 81, between August and November 2020. Forrest, of Kilmarnock, Ayrshire, cold-called Carol telling the pensioner that she needed her roof repaired. But he sporadically turned up at her home in Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire, and requested thousands in payments on six occasions. After the repairs were found to be faulty, Russell, of Aberdeen, took on the job and asked for even more money Picture shows; Kevin Russell pled guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Spindrift (Kevin Russell) / Google Street View (Glasgow Sheriff Court) Date; Unknown
Dodgy roof repairman admits role in scamming £22,000 from OAP
Expect thrills and laughs when David Walliams' Demon Dentist arrives at His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen. All images: Mark Douet.
Sink your teeth into a thrilling treat as David Walliam's Demon Dentist arrives in…
Shapinsay
Shapinsay's only cafe reopens following development trust purchase
ICT's Robbie Thompson, when he was on loan at Clach, playing against Huntly. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Highland League bosses lift lid on qualities of Caley Thistle starlets Harry Hennem, Robbie…
Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill
Cove Rangers confirm departure of defender Morgyn Neill
Iona Nicol of Munlochy Animal Aid with three Lhasa Apso dogs who need a home. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The Covid Pup crisis: Highland shelter struggling to cope with number of dogs in…
The Arbour House is at the cutting edge of modern, minimal style. Image: Woburn Partners
The sky's the limit for two north and north-east building firms named the best…