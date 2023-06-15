Labour leader Keir Starmer: We won’t see talent like Glenda Jackson again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Labour leader Keir Starmer: We won’t see talent like Glenda Jackson again

By Press Association
Prime Minister Gordon Brown listens during a speech by Glenda Jackson in 2010 (PA)
Prime Minister Gordon Brown listens during a speech by Glenda Jackson in 2010 (PA)

Sir Keir Starmer has led tributes to veteran actress and former Labour politician Glenda Jackson saying she “leaves a space in our cultural and political life that can never be filled”.

Jackson “died peacefully” after a brief illness at the age of 87, her agent confirmed on Thursday.

The double Oscar-winner gave up acting for politics and served as Labour MP for Hampstead and Highgate for 23 years.

Labour leader Sir Keir paid tribute saying: “I was very sad to hear of Glenda Jackson’s passing. She leaves a space in our cultural and political life that can never be filled.

“She played many roles with great distinction, passion and commitment.

“From award-winning actor to campaigner and activist to Labour MP and government minister, Glenda Jackson was always fighting for human rights and social justice.

“As a fellow north London MP, I know how much she was loved and respected by her constituents.”

HEALTH Wise/Jackson
Comedy duo Eric Morecambe (right), Ernie Wise with actress Glenda Jackson (PA)

Sir Keir also evoked her famous appearance on Morecambe and Wise as Cleopatra, with a play on her line, “All men are fools, and what makes them so is having beauty like what I have got”.

He said: “Of course no tribute to Glenda could fail to mention her role as Cleopatra in that most famous and loved of all the Morecambe and Wise sketches.

“We will never see talent like what she has got again.”

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner described Jackson as an “inspirational woman to so many of us” in the party.

She tweeted: “An acclaimed actress, a formidable politician and an inspirational woman to so many of us in the Labour Party.

“My thoughts are with her family, friends and many others who loved her.”

Meanwhile Tulip Siddiq, who sits in Jackson’s former seat, said her predecessor “mentored” her when she was growing up and “made a real impression”.

“She mentored me when I was growing up because she was my MP when I was growing up in my teenage years and she mentored a lot of young women in our constituency,” the Labour MP for Hampstead and Kilburn told BBC Radio Four’s World At One programme.

“She made a real impression on me as a young woman then, and also because throughout her career, she was so independent and just did what was right by her, her conscience and her constituents, even when it meant defying the Labour whips.”

Broadcaster Gyles Brandreth, who was Conservative MP for the City of Chester from 1992 to 1997, said he treasures his “unlikely friendship” with the “gifted, caring and special” Jackson.

“A wonderful actress, a committed politician, a remarkable human being – we became MPs on the same day in 1992 & I treasure our unlikely friendship,” he tweeted.

“She was such a gifted, caring & special person who came into the world to make a difference – and did. RIP the unique Glenda Jackson.”

Former Downing Street communications chief Alastair Campbell said he felt Jackson at times “found the transition to politics harder than she expected” but had “a great life well lived”.

Mr Campbell, who worked with Labour prime minister Sir Tony Blair, under whom Jackson was a minister for transport from 1997 to 1999, tweeted: “Sad to hear that Glenda Jackson has died.

“One of the finest actresses of our lifetime, our local MP and for a time minister in (Tony Blair) government.

“I sometimes felt she found the transition to politics harder than she expected. But a great life well lived and a major contribution on so many fronts.”

Labour MP and shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell, who used to work for and alongside Jackson, has recalled the “incredibly kind” politician’s “cutting humour” and “general disdain at most things”.

“This is very sad news. In my early twenties I worked for Glenda, a decade later our MPs offices were next door,” Ms Powell tweeted.

“She was always incredibly kind & supportive to me.

“I will also remember her cutting humour, general disdain at most things, all while smoking!”

Similarly, Sir Chris Bryant paid tribute to Jackson’s “versatility” and voice.

“It’s not just that she had those amazing chiselled cheekbones which served her well in many, many movies, it’s the quality of the work and the variety,” the Labour MP told BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme.

“Her voice could go from gravel to caramel in three seconds and you could hear it sometimes in the chamber of the House of Commons.

“She always complained that the Commons was just like acting but the lighting was terrible and it was under-rehearsed.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Scotbeef has said it will still operate from its Inverurie site.
Concerns for beef industry as ABP buys two Scotbeef sites
Ross County skipper Keith Watson. Image: SNS
Skipper Keith Watson among three further players to depart Ross County
Danny Grant standing outside the front of the Kirkie with a pint of Tennent's.
New owner of Kirkie pub in Elgin sold house to go 'all in' on…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A bogus workman from Aberdeen was part of a cruel scam to trick an elderly woman into paying ?22,000 for 'exceptionally poor' roof repairs. John Forrest, 38, and Kevin Russell, 43, conned Carol Primrose, 81, between August and November 2020. Forrest, of Kilmarnock, Ayrshire, cold-called Carol telling the pensioner that she needed her roof repaired. But he sporadically turned up at her home in Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire, and requested thousands in payments on six occasions. After the repairs were found to be faulty, Russell, of Aberdeen, took on the job and asked for even more money Picture shows; Kevin Russell pled guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Spindrift (Kevin Russell) / Google Street View (Glasgow Sheriff Court) Date; Unknown
Dodgy roof repairman admits role in scamming £22,000 from OAP
Expect thrills and laughs when David Walliams' Demon Dentist arrives at His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen. All images: Mark Douet.
Sink your teeth into a thrilling treat as David Walliam's Demon Dentist arrives in…
Shapinsay
Shapinsay's only cafe reopens following development trust purchase
ICT's Robbie Thompson, when he was on loan at Clach, playing against Huntly. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Highland League bosses lift lid on qualities of Caley Thistle starlets Harry Hennem, Robbie…
Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill
Cove Rangers confirm departure of defender Morgyn Neill
Iona Nicol of Munlochy Animal Aid with three Lhasa Apso dogs who need a home. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The Covid Pup crisis: Highland shelter struggling to cope with number of dogs in…
The Arbour House is at the cutting edge of modern, minimal style. Image: Woburn Partners
The sky's the limit for two north and north-east building firms named the best…