Covid bereaved widow feels ’empty’ after Johnson partygate denial findings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Covid bereaved widow feels ’empty’ after Johnson partygate denial findings

By Press Association
Fran Hall, whose husband served in the police for more than three decades before dying with coronavirus, and who is spokesperson for the Covid-19 Bereaved Families For Justice campaign group, standing by the National Covid Memorial Wall opposite the Palace of Westminster (Victoria Jones/PA)
Fran Hall, whose husband served in the police for more than three decades before dying with coronavirus, and who is spokesperson for the Covid-19 Bereaved Families For Justice campaign group, standing by the National Covid Memorial Wall opposite the Palace of Westminster (Victoria Jones/PA)

A woman whose husband died with Covid-19 said she feels “empty” following the publication of a report that found Boris Johnson deliberately misled Parliament with his partygate denials.

The Privileges Committee said Mr Johnson is the first former prime minister to have lied to the Commons, adding that the offences merited a 90-day suspension, which would have paved the way for a by-election if he had not quit in anticipation.

The Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice (CBFFJ) UK campaign group said Mr Johnson “should never be allowed to stand for any form of public office again”.

One member of the group, Fran Hall from Buckinghamshire, said there was “no happiness” at the report’s findings, adding that Mr Johnson is a “disgraced former prime minister”, which she said was now “plain and evident to see”.

The 62-year-old’s husband, Steve Mead, died three weeks after the couple were married in 2020.

Lynn Jones (left) and Fran Hall from the Covid-19 Bereaved Families For Justice campaign group, standing by the National Covid Memorial Wall in Westminster
Lynn Jones (left) and Fran Hall from the Covid-19 Bereaved Families For Justice campaign group, standing by the National Covid Memorial Wall in Westminster (Victoria Jones/PA)

She told the PA news agency: “There are so many people who are just traumatised by what’s happened to them and the people they love.

“They will never recover and there will be no justice.

“They’ve just got to live with the knowledge that they have been absolutely let down by the people that were in charge of ensuring that we were kept safe, and we weren’t.

“It will always sting but we had the worst possible prime minister at the worst possible time and he was surrounded by people that enabled him to continue to lie to everyone.

“I feel empty, really.”

Coronavirus – Fri Jan 28, 2022
Fran Hall says she feels ’empty’ after reading the Privileges Committee report (Victoria Jones/PA)

Ms Hall said she was one of five members from CBFFJ who were invited to Downing Street to meet the then-prime minister in September 2021.

Ms Hall said: “We knew at that point that he was not telling us the truth when he looked at us and said that he was doing everything he could to prevent other people having to go through what we’d been through.

“We knew that he was lying and it’s now apparent that he’s lied to Parliament and to the whole country.”

On what the response should be to the findings, Ms Hall said: “I don’t think he should be seen in public in the role of a former prime minister.

“He’s a disgraced former prime minister and that is now plain and evident.”

David Garfinkel, spokesperson for CBFFJ, said Mr Johnson had shown “no remorse” and instead “lied to our faces”.

Mr Garfinkel said: “This is another grim reminder that whilst families like mine were saying goodbye to our loved ones over Zoom, the same prime minister that failed us so badly in the first place was breaking his own rules so he could have a party and a laugh.

“Johnson has shown no remorse. Instead he lied to our faces when he told us that he’d done ‘all he could’ to protect our loved ones.

“He lied again when he said the rules hadn’t been broken in Number 10, and he’s lied ever since when he’s denied it again and again.

“It’s an utter tragedy that Johnson was in charge when the pandemic struck and he should never be allowed to stand for any form of public office again.

“His fall from grace must serve as a lesson to other politicians to act with honesty and to serve the public as a whole – that is the only positive that can come from this.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Scotbeef has said it will still operate from its Inverurie site.
Concerns for beef industry as ABP buys two Scotbeef sites
Ross County skipper Keith Watson. Image: SNS
Skipper Keith Watson among three further players to depart Ross County
Danny Grant standing outside the front of the Kirkie with a pint of Tennent's.
New owner of Kirkie pub in Elgin sold house to go 'all in' on…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A bogus workman from Aberdeen was part of a cruel scam to trick an elderly woman into paying ?22,000 for 'exceptionally poor' roof repairs. John Forrest, 38, and Kevin Russell, 43, conned Carol Primrose, 81, between August and November 2020. Forrest, of Kilmarnock, Ayrshire, cold-called Carol telling the pensioner that she needed her roof repaired. But he sporadically turned up at her home in Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire, and requested thousands in payments on six occasions. After the repairs were found to be faulty, Russell, of Aberdeen, took on the job and asked for even more money Picture shows; Kevin Russell pled guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Spindrift (Kevin Russell) / Google Street View (Glasgow Sheriff Court) Date; Unknown
Dodgy roof repairman admits role in scamming £22,000 from OAP
Expect thrills and laughs when David Walliams' Demon Dentist arrives at His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen. All images: Mark Douet.
Sink your teeth into a thrilling treat as David Walliam's Demon Dentist arrives in…
Shapinsay
Shapinsay's only cafe reopens following development trust purchase
ICT's Robbie Thompson, when he was on loan at Clach, playing against Huntly. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Highland League bosses lift lid on qualities of Caley Thistle starlets Harry Hennem, Robbie…
Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill
Cove Rangers confirm departure of defender Morgyn Neill
Iona Nicol of Munlochy Animal Aid with three Lhasa Apso dogs who need a home. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The Covid Pup crisis: Highland shelter struggling to cope with number of dogs in…
The Arbour House is at the cutting edge of modern, minimal style. Image: Woburn Partners
The sky's the limit for two north and north-east building firms named the best…