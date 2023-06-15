MSP hails ‘phenomenal’ support for abortion buffer zones Bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MSP hails ‘phenomenal’ support for abortion buffer zones Bill

By Press Association
Gillian Mackay said the support was ‘phenomenal. (Katharine Hay/PA)
Gillian Mackay said the support was ‘phenomenal. (Katharine Hay/PA)

An MSP’s long-awaited proposal for protest buffer zones outside abortion clinics has gathered enough support to move to the next stage in Holyrood’s parliamentary process.

Gillian Mackay said it is “phenomenal” that her proposed Bill for safe access zones took just half-an-hour to gather the required 18 signatures, allowing her to formally introduce it at the Scottish Parliament.

After First Minister’s Questions, MSPs moved from the debating chamber to Holyrood’s garden lobby, where the Green MSP stood by a large board to gather signatures for her proposals.

If passed, the legislation will mean protests outside abortion clinics will have to take place a certain distance away from them.

Anti-abortion groups have staged demonstrations outside clinics in recent years, sparking public outcry.

First Minister Humza Yousaf and Scottish Labour Anas Sarwar were among those supporting Ms Mackay’s proposals, which have long been sought by the campaign group Back Off Scotland.

A consultation on her Bill which launched last year received 11,879 responses.

Some 56.1% of these were fully supporting of buffer zones, while 42.6% were opposed.

After the 18 signatures were gathered, Ms Mackay told the PA news agency: “I’m really grateful to colleagues who have made the time to come and sign it, get their photos taken and support the Bill.

“Overall, it’s phenomenal that they’ve backed this and we can now move forward with the Bill.

“We have signatures from every political party now and it’s a testament that this is a cross-party issue, that there is support from all sections of the chamber.”

She urged campaigners to continue sharing stories of harassment outside abortion clinics, saying: “We know this harassment is ongoing and those testimonies and live experiences are really important as we shape the Bill.”

The legislation aims to prevent abortion protests within 150 metres of hospitals and clinics, though the exact boundaries are yet to be determined.

It would not prevent other types of protest such as trade union picket lines.

The next stage will be formally introducing the Bill to Holyrood before it is debated in committees and the chamber.

The main group holding such protests is Texas-based 40 Days for Life, whose co-founder and chief executive Shawn Carney told the BBC earlier this month he is concerned about the impact of the Bill on freedom of speech.

“It’s not our responsibility of how someone else feels, nor is it the responsibility of any government or any business to control the feelings of another,” he said.

Mr Carney did not rule out legal action if the Bill is passed.

