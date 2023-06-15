Yousaf ‘confident’ Jenny Gilruth did not breach ministerial code

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Yousaf ‘confident’ Jenny Gilruth did not breach ministerial code

By Press Association
Jenny Gilruth was transport minister at the time in question (Jane Barlow/PA)
Jenny Gilruth was transport minister at the time in question (Jane Barlow/PA)

Humza Yousaf has said he is confident Jenny Gilruth did not breach the ministerial code in a decision on rail works while she was transport minister.

The Conservatives had accused her of breaching the code by delaying rail works to benefit her constituents.

The row centres on proposed line electrification work between Edinburgh Haymarket and Dalmeny in West Lothian which would have caused eight days of disruption from Boxing Day last year.

Ms Gilruth, who represents Mid Fife and Glenrothes as an MSP and is now Education Secretary, asked for the works to be postponed.

Tory leader Douglas Ross formally asked the First Minister to investigate the matter after raising it in Holyrood on May 18.

On Thursday, he responded in a letter to Mr Ross, clearing Ms Gilruth of breaking the code.

The First Minister said: “I have considered this matter carefully and I am confident that it does not constitute a breach of the Scottish ministerial code.

“It is evident not only in Scottish Government advice on these rail works but also in ScotRail’s own paperwork that whilst Ms Gilruth’s constituency was affected, so were many others across Fife, central Scotland and the east coast of Scotland, with the likelihood of reduced services between Edinburgh and Dundee, Fife to Edinburgh, and up to Perth.”

First Minister’s Questions
Humza Yousaf said he had considered the matter carefully (Jane Barlow/PA)

He continued: “There is no evidence to suggest that Ms Gilruth’s constituency would have been impacted to a greater degree than any of the other constituencies.

“I am therefore satisfied that there was no impropriety and that Ms Gilruth was acting entirely legitimately in seeking advice on the network wide impact of rail works on a major piece of national infrastructure.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The First Minister considered the matter carefully and concluded that it does not constitute a breach of the Scottish ministerial code.”

The Conservatives insisted Ms Gilruth’s actions were a breach of the ministerial code.

Mr Ross said: “This response is shamefully weak from Humza Yousaf. This investigation from the First Minister is a total whitewash.

“Any impartial assessment can clearly see that Jenny Gilruth breached the ministerial code.

“That states that ministers should not be involved in decisions which affect their constituency, but Humza Yousaf has totally ignored this.

“Despite struggling to answer questions over her actions when I pressed him at FMQs, he’s now rowed in full square behind one of his key Cabinet ministers.

“Less than three months into the job, Humza Yousaf is showing time and time again he’s incapable of taking tough decisions against his colleagues when they are clearly in the wrong.”

