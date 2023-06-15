Fishing and seafood sectors join forces to urge ministers to scrap marine plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fishing and seafood sectors join forces to urge ministers to scrap marine plans

By Press Association
A petition has been launched urging the Scottish Government to abandon controversial plans for highly protected marine areas (PA)
A petition has been launched urging the Scottish Government to abandon controversial plans for highly protected marine areas (PA)

Key figures from Scotland’s fishing and seafood industries have united to demand the Scottish Government ditches plans to introduce highly protected marine areas (HPMAs).

Scottish ministers have already pledged to give 10% of waters such a designation, placing strict limits on human activities within them.

A petition has now been lodged urging the Government to drop its current policy in favour of developing an “evidence-based approach”.

Leaders from the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation (SFF) have joined with industry bodies Seafood Scotland and Salmon Scotland, as well as the Scottish Association of Fish Producers’ Organisations, the Community Fisheries Inshore Alliance and Scottish Seafood Association, to protest against the plans.

Speaking at a protest outside the Scottish Parliament, SFF chief executive Elspeth Macdonald said: “We call on the Scottish Government to scrap their plans, scrap the ban and acknowledge that it’s time to think again.

“Banning fishing in at least 10% of our waters is the wrong approach. No evidence has been produced by ministers to show why HPMAs are necessary or that they will achieve their very vague aims.”

Instead she claimed the policy is being brought in to “appease” the Scottish Greens, who are in a powersharing agreement with the SNP at Holyrood.

She warned that pressing ahead with HPMAs will “cost jobs, devastate Scottish coastal and island communities and will push the seafood sector into the red”.

Tavish Scott, chief executive of Salmon Scotland, said: “There is scant scientific justification for the proposed HPMAs, and an outright ban on responsible sea activities is not the solution.”

He argued the “sustainable growth” of salmon farming is “vital” for both the “wellbeing of our coastal communities” and the overall economy.

Mr Scott added: “These proposals present a significant threat to our rural way of life, and opposition is growing both inside and outside of Holyrood.”

Meanwhile, Elaine Whyte of the Community Inshore Fisheries Alliance, claimed HPMAs are “only the latest example of top down policies which threaten coastal communities and ignore the positive roles fishing communities play”.

Jimmy Buchan, chief executive of the Scottish Seafood Association, said while the aim of protecting the marine environment is “commendable”, protections are already in place in more than a third of Scottish waters.

“Concerns have been raised about the impact of HPMAs on rural communities and the businesses that support them,” he said.

“It is crucial that the Scottish Government listens to all stakeholders and takes into account their concerns and perspectives.”

Biodiversity minister Lorna Salter said the proposals are at an ‘early stage’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

The issue was also raised inside Holyrood, with Conservative MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston saying ministers have been warned they could “cause a second clearance” with the policy.

The Tory Highlands and Islands MSP insisted: “These plans need scrapping, not amending, and we need the Scottish Government to start listening to the sector and to impacted local communities.”

Biodiversity minister Lorna Slater said the Government is “committed to listening to the views of people living and working in our coastal and island communities” on the plans.

She added: “The consultation on HPMAs is at a very early stage in the sense that we have not got any specific details as to where these might be located, and we will be working closely with communities as we go forward, to work with those communities to shape their creation.”

Ms Slater told MSPs that without action, the “current trends in nature degradation do place a significant risk on Scotland’s economic prosperity”.

She said the “long-term prosperity of coastal and island communities depends on healthy seas and thriving marine eco systems”.

She added: “We know from studies that removing human activities can have benefits for both the marine environment and the people who rely on it.”

